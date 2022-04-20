There are surprises in store for anyone buying a ticket to 'Ambulance' expecting more of the same old Bayhem.

If one were to judge a movie solely from its trailers, then Ambulance, Michael Bay’s latest, checks plenty of the boxes in regard to what exactly a Michael Bay film should theoretically look like in 2022. Plenty of awe-inspiring explosions? Check. Characters shouting? Check. Cars going really, really fast? Most certainly, check (the movie is called Ambulance for a reason). Militarized law enforcement squadrons storming one of the director’s glossy frames as the American flag billows softly in the background? Check and check.

Alas, there are surprises in store for anyone buying a ticket to Ambulance expecting more of the same old Bayhem. For one, Ambulance is easily Bay’s best movie in ages – arguably since his lizard-brained masterwork Bad Boys II, and maybe even since The Rock. The film, while far from a lean, economical affair, is also agreeably scaled back for this famously maximalist director. There are no Transformers (thankfully), and no finales in which American cities are reduced to dust, though the freeways of Los Angeles do admittedly take quite a beating. The movie is also almost entirely free of Bay’s tendencies towards toxicity: blessedly bereft of cringe-inducing racist jokes and the director's leering gaze, Ambulance emerges as, without question, Bay’s most human film to date. Dare we say, it's almost mature by his standards.

For a movie that’s pretty much two-plus hours of nonstop forward motion, Ambulance begins quietly. The first image we see is of a young boy, William Sharp, played masterfully as an adult by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Young Will is seen traversing the inhospitable yet vibrant streets of his native Los Angeles alongside his adopted brother Danny, played as an adult by a live-wire Jake Gyllenhaal. As Bay cuts to the modern-day, he presents a similarly subdued, earnest scene wherein the grown-up Will pleads with an insurance supervisor to cut him a break on his wife’s costly experimental surgery, an act that ultimately kicks the movie’s plot into gear. Even before the action of Ambulance begins in earnest, Bay already has us believing in these flawed, fraught men and their lifelong bond.

Granted, the setup of the central pair’s battle-tested friendship is just a few shades away from feeling like a screenwriter’s cliché: Danny, under the tutelage of his psychotic criminal father, eventually drifted into a life of crime, while Will opted to enlist in the military. Still, Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen are never anything less than electric when they’re on-screen together, each actor pouring a lifetime’s worth of resentments and regrets into Bay’s typically frenetic dialogue exchanges.

Ambulance kicks into gear, narratively speaking, when Danny enlists Will in a $32-million bank heist that will help pay for his wife’s surgery. Of course, the sting goes sideways, our bad-boy brothers hijack an ambulance that’s being occupied by the city’s toughest EMT (Eiza González), and it all leads to a jaw-dropping, remarkably sustained car chase that comprises roughly 90% of the rest of the movie.

Another sign of maturation in Ambulance relates to how Bay stages his notoriously overblown set-pieces. For once, there’s a sense of moral weight to the human lives caught in the director's violent fray. The eardrum-splitting shootout that occurs outside the bank just after the robbery isn’t entertaining or fun: it’s horrifying, in spite of being filmed with all of Bay’s typical technical panache. Something tells us that’s exactly how the director wanted it.

Unlike in, say, Bad Boys II or 6 Underground – where the viewer is invited to chuckle in glib defiance at the casual destruction on display, here, Bay takes no pleasure in the collateral damage wrought by his increasingly desperate central characters. For once, he actually seems kind of appalled by all the chaos. That's not to say some of said chaos isn't intended to be fun, but it never, not once, feels frivolous. As silly as the movie can be, the stakes are never anything less than life-or-death in a very literal sense.

Ambulance simply wouldn’t work at all if we didn’t care about Danny, Will, or González's endlessly resourceful EMT, who is revealed to be as much of a complex, developed character as either of her co-stars. As the ambulance chase itself starts to take on a kind of demented cartoon logic (think Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner, only with enough explosive firepower to bring the City of Angels to its knees), the character’s despair, and their purely animal instinct to stay alive at all costs (Danny is frequently assuring Will that they will both find their way home, a refrain that becomes more poignant and woefully unconvincing each new time we hear it) eventually becomes the movie’s most compelling special effect.

Bay, like his friend and mentor Steven Spielberg, has frequently trafficked in archetypes. This changes in Ambulance, where the three dynamic, deeply multifaceted, often very funny performances from our trio of leads end up transcending the sometimes broad strokes of Chris Fedak’s otherwise airtight script. Gyllenhaal can do bugged-out, hyperactive intensity better than just about any other actor his age, and he gives himself up so beautifully to Bay’s unhinged macho world. After Danny’s first few introductory story beats, there isn’t a scene where his character isn’t screaming at the top of his lungs, to the point that one begins to wonder why he and Bay had yet to work together before this.

If anything, Abdul-Mateen and González are tied for the role of the film's MVP. Abdul-Mateen put his own unique and compelling spin on iconic characters in HBO's Watchmen, as well as last year’s The Matrix Resurrections, and the actor’s winning streak continues here. Any time he’s on-screen, Abdul-Mateen imbues Ambulance with a gravitas that elevates this to the top tier of Bay’s body of work. González is saddled with an even trickier part, and yet she manages to nail beats of comedy, tension, and pathos with the finesse of a screen pro twice her age. In the end, the actress is allowed to do much more in this boy’s club milieu than she was in the likes of Hobbs & Shaw or Baby Driver, and a deliciously squeamish interlude where her character FaceTimes a pair of understandably baffled trauma surgeons to talk her through surgery as the ambulance does 60 mph is in the running for one of 2022’s more purely thrilling standalone sequences.

Even this aforementioned scene would not feel as exciting as it does if something real, something human, weren’t at stake. Sure, Ambulance has dive-bombing drone shots, Garrett Dillahunt as a wisecracking cop with an enormous dog named Nitro, and a sequence in which an armed lowrider attacks a group of cops. Ambulance is an absolutely insane movie, light years away from what any normal person might consider “reality,” and yet, it comes packaged with a real, beating heart all the same.

In prior Bay films, we’ve rarely been invited to actually care about the characters. More often than not, they have been sexy human window dressing for the onslaught of beautiful carnage that the Bay-heads came to see. What the director ends up proving with Ambulance is that his signature style is actually a great deal more effective when he distances himself from the nose-thumbing nihilism that has sometimes defined his oeuvre (see: Armageddon and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, two of Bay’s more sincere movies, and also two of his better ones).

Ambulance’s emotional apex occurs between its second and third act, as Danny and Will aim to find some fleeting respite in the midst of what has been an otherwise extremely stressful day. Danny, emphasizing that he needs to “chill out,” starts listening to Christopher Cross’s yacht rock staple, “Sailing.” Naturally, Will joins along. This light, cheeky interval is indeed played for a laugh: how could it not be? The scene is also a much-needed breather from the relentless barrage of pure adrenaline the audience has been put through up until that point. Yet, if one stops to parse the lyrics of the song itself, they seem to be speaking to Will and Danny’s shared plight on a kind of cosmic level:

"Well, it's not far down to paradise,

At least it's not for me.

And if the wind is right you can sail away,

And find tranquility."

Will and Danny’s great escape is on the horizon. We've been there with them every nerve-wracking step of the way. All the pair has to do is keep pushing forward—which is appropriate, since Danny's stated ethos throughout the chase is “we don’t stop.” Even the chorus of the Cross tune, which our lead pair proceed to sing with boyish zeal, alludes to feeling liberated of society’s shackles: of being truly, and unquestionably free:

"Sailing,

Takes me away to where I've always heard it could be.

Just a dream and the wind to carry me,

Soon I will be free."

We want to believe that these adopted brothers will someday find their paradise. We want to believe that one day, soon, they will both be free, that they’ll both get to go home.

It doesn't end that way. For hard cases like Danny and Will, it never does. That their situation ends tragically should come as no surprise. What does come as a surprise is the act of holding back honest-to-goodness tears near the end of a Michael Bay movie. In fact, it's more than just a welcome shock: it's cinematic.

