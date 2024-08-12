The Big Picture Ambulance is trending on Netflix, reaching #6 most-watched titles with millions of views.

Say what you will about Michael Bay, but the famous filmmaker has a knack for crafting some pretty thrilling stories. Mostly known for bringing the Transformers franchise to life, Bay has some other action-packed titles under his belt, and one of the most recent is Ambulance. The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom) as two bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles after a mission goes wrong. The movie was released in 2022, but now it's drawing viewers' attention again on Netflix.

This past weekend, Ambulance attracted the attention of so many Netflix subscribers that it made it all the way to #6 among the most-watched titles on the platform. The streamer is yet to unveil the viewership numbers from the week, but it's safe to say that at least a couple million views were accumulated over the last few days. Despite its lengthy runtime (2 hours and 16 minutes), viewers didn't mind tuning in to watch or re-watch what happened with the Sharp brothers and if they managed to escape the consequences of some terrible decisions they made.

The 68% Rotten Tomatoes score Ambulance holds suggests that the thriller isn't a perfect film, but sometimes all you need on the weekend is pure, pulse-pounding action from start to finish. The cast is also pretty great: aside from Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen II, it also features Eiza González (3 Body Problem), Garret Dillahunt (The Dead Don't Hurt), Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Keir O'Donnell (Ray Donovan) and Jackson White (Tell Me Lies).

Why Is 'Ambulance' So Popular On Netflix Right Now?

One element that Ambulance certainly has going for it is the fact that Michael Bay always delivers some frantic action sequences that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. At the same time, despite Bay's less-than-stellar reputation, a good number of critics agreed that Ambulance is his best work in years. Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote that, in Ambulance, Bay is able to "maintain a level of excitement and fun throughout an entire film," and stated that it was "compelling from beginning to end."

Despite its potential, Ambulance failed to hit the big numbers at the box office. It grossed just a little over $52 million against a reported $40 million budget, and the runtime might have been a factor that made people stray away from it at movie theaters. Now, however, streaming seems like the perfect place for people to hype it up and make it a hit through word-of-mouth.

