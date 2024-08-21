The Big Picture Ambulance, once a box office underdog, has found success on Netflix as one of the most-watched movies globally.

Critics praise the film for its intense action and Jake Gyllenhaal's performance, leading to high audience scores.

The resurgence of Ambulance on Netflix proves that it's never too late for a movie to find its audience, appealing to action fans.

In a surprising turn of events, Ambulance, Michael Bay's 2022 action-packed thriller, has found new life on Netflix. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the film has now climbed the ranks to become one of the most-watched movies on the streaming platform. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Danny Sharp, a career thief who, alongside his brother Will (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), finds himself embroiled in a high-speed chase after a bank heist goes south, Ambulance has secured a spot in Netflix's global top 10 chart—two years after its theatrical release.

When Ambulance first hit theaters, it struggled to connect with audiences, grossing just $52.3 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. The result was particularly disappointing given Bay's reputation for delivering box office juggernauts. The COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in this, as audiences became more selective about which films they would see in theaters, and unfortunately for Bay, Ambulance didn't make the cut for many.

However, the film's fortunes have taken a surprising turn on Netflix. According to the latest data, Ambulance managed to rack up an impressive 9.3 million hours viewed and 4.1 million total views globally during the week of August 12-18. This achievement placed it as the ninth most popular movie on the platform for that week, surpassing titles like Trolls Band Together (2023) but falling just short of others like Ferdinand (2017) and Night School (2018).

Why is 'Ambulance' Finding a New Life?

The film's resurgence on Netflix is a testament to its appeal as a high-octane thrill ride, which critics had acknowledged even during its initial release. While the box office may not have reflected the enthusiasm for Bay's brand of "Bayhem," the streaming success of Ambulance suggests that the film has found its audience after all.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Ambulance holds a respectable 68% critics' score, with an even more impressive 88% audience score—two of the highest scores Bay has received in years. Critics praised the film for its relentless action and Gyllenhaal's energetic performance, which has likely contributed to its newfound popularity on Netflix. This revival might not rewrite the film's box office history, but it certainly cements Ambulance as a must-watch for action fans who may have missed it the first time around.

Whether you were one of the few who caught it in theaters or are just discovering it on Netflix, Ambulance is proving that it's never too late for a movie to find its audience. With its blend of high-stakes action, a gripping storyline, and strong performances, it's no wonder Ambulance is racing up the charts.

Ambulance Release Date February 17, 2022 Director Michael Bay Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Eiza González , Devan Chandler Long Runtime 136 Writers Chris Fedak , Laurits Munch-Petersen , Lars Andreas Pedersen

