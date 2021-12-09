The poster for Michael Bay’s newest action-thriller movie Ambulance has been revealed ahead of the film's February 18, 2022 release date. The film seems like it will be a bumpy ride for the cast, which includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González.

Ambulance is based on a 2005 Dutch film of the same name made by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. Ambulance follows Will Sharp (Abdul-Mateel II), a retired veteran who needs money for his wife’s surgery. He goes to his adoptive brother Danny (Gyllenhaal), who involves him in a heist that quickly goes wrong, leaving them outrunning the cops in an ambulance with an LAPD officer in critical condition and an EMT as hostages.

The film was announced back in 2015 with Phillip Noyce attached to direct, before backing out two years later. Directing duo Navot Papushado and Aharon Keshales were then slated to direct, but the film never went to production. In November 2020, Bay was announced as the director. The film marks Bay's first film since 2019's Netflix film 6 Underground. Ambulance is also written by Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son, Chuck).

Ambulance comes to theaters on February 18, 2022. Check out the poster for Ambulance below.

Here is the synopsis for Ambulance:

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever.In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

