I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of Michael Bay? Do you like seeing movies before they’re released in theaters and for free? Will you be in the Los Angeles area Friday night, April 1st? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

This Friday night at 6pm PT at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with Universal Pictures for an early screening of Michael Bay’s Ambulance -- and after the movie ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Bay!

Since he rarely does Q&As, this is an incredibly rare opportunity to see and hear Michael Bay talk about not only his latest film, but his incredible resume.

I got to see Ambulance recently and am happy to report the film is a ton of fun and non-stop Bay-hem. Literally a few minutes into the movie it takes off like a roller coaster and doesn't stop till the credits roll. In addition, not only will you get to see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González in some extreme situations, you’ll leave the theater wondering how Bay pulled off some of the incredible camera moves that have never been done before. Spoiler warning: he used drones.

If you’re wondering how you can get into this screening, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Ambulance With Michael Bay!” In the body of the email please include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until 1pm PT on Wednesday March 30th, and I’ll email the people that won tickets soon after.

Since I know the demand for tickets on this one will be extremely high, you might want to also include why you should be one of the people that gets to attend.

Good luck and hope to see you Friday night

Here’s the official synopsis for Ambulance:

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. Ambulance is produced by Michael Bay, p.g.a., Bradley J. Fischer, p.g.a. (Zodiac, Shutter Island) for New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, 2022’s Scream) and William Sherak (Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream) for Project X, and Oscar nominee Ian Bryce (Transformers franchise, Saving Private Ryan). The screenplay is by Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son, Chuck), based on the original story and screenplay for the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulancen by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen.

