Gyllenhaal says they are the good guys, but will the police buy it?

As the wait for another action-infused Michael Bay movie gets shorter, Universal decided to give us another teaser for Ambulance which showcases the fast-paced rhythm of the movie – which spans a single day in L.A. – and the stakes of a story about a heist gone terribly wrong. The movie is set to premiere in early April exclusively in theaters.

In true Michael Bay style, the new teaser barely gives you room to breathe as it shows an ambulance getaway, helicopter chases, police cars dashing off cliffs, and two brothers desperately trying to convince themselves that they are not the bad guys. It will be a tough sell to the police, though, after robbing a bank, hijacking vehicles and taking hostages. Oh, and there are explosions too, of course.

Ambulance has Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing two adoptive brothers and Eliza González as an emergency medical technician who is surprised by the ambulance’s hijacking. Gyllenhaal was recently in another fast-paced thriller, Netflix’s The Guilty, which it is a polar opposite of Ambulance in the sense that all the action happens offscreen. Abdul-Mateen II recently embodied a new iteration of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections. González is also no stranger to blockbusters: she was in the cast of 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

Michael Bay is helming a project for the first time since 2019’s 6 Underground. He took over the director’s chair after directors Phillip Noyce (The Giver), Navot Papushado (Gunpowder Milkshake), and Aharon Keshales (South of Heaven) had to leave. Ambulance is written by Chris Fedak (Chuck, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), who adapted the story from the 2005 Danish film of the same name.

Ambulance premieres in theaters on April 8.

In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t— his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

