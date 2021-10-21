Michael Bay’s latest breakneck action-thriller Ambulance has finally revealed its first trailer, courtesy of Universal. The upcoming film is based on a 2005 Danish film titled Ambulancen, directed and written by Laurits Munch-Petersen.

Adapted by Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son), Ambulance stars Emmy Award-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) as Will Sharp, an Afghanistan war veteran who, desperate to get money to pay off his wife’s medical bills, makes the rash decision to ask his foster brother Danny, played by Academy Award-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler), to help him. In turn, Danny, who has always made his career outside the borders of the law, makes Will a risky proposition: to plan and execute the most ambitious bank heist in the history of Los Angeles. Determined to save his wife, Will has no other choice but to accept.

At the start of the trailer, we hear Gyllenhaal's Danny in voice-over apologizing to Abdul-Mateen II’s character Will: "I’m sorry that I’ve brought you into this. I just wanted things to be the way they used to be." As Danny says these words, we see the contrast between the chaotic police chase in the present and the two brothers as children in the past. Later in the trailer, the pair are discussing what to do and what their plans are going to be and Danny asks a foreshadowing question: "Have I ever got you into anything that I couldn't get you out of?" Watching the rest of the trailer and the pandemonium that their attempt at escaping causes, we know that this time won't be like the others.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 7 Underrated Jake Gyllenhaal Movies You Don't Want to Miss

Fast forward to their escape on the day of the bank robbery, and the two brothers find themselves in a tricky situation where they are left with no choice but to steal and make their escape in an ambulance. However, this ambulance is not empty; it carries a severely wounded police officer along with an emergency medical technician named Cam Thompson, played by Eiza González (Baby Driver). The three become stuck together inside an unusual escape vehicle that is also the target of an intense police chase. Will they kill each other, get caught by law enforcement, or make their escape? Other members of the cast include Devan Long, Keir O'Donnell, Moses Ingram, Colin Woodell, and Garrett Dillahunt, among others.

Produced by Bay, along with Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Ian Bryce, Ambulance has an expected premiere date of February 17, 2022. Check out the trailer and more images from the film below:

Image via Universal

Image via Universal

Image via Universal

Image via Universal

Image via Universal

Image via Universal

KEEP READING: Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, and Ryan Kwanten to Star in New Action Film 'Section Eight'

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Marvels’ Director Nia DaCosta Blames Captain America for The Snap in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thor and Star-Lord may be off the hook.

Read Next