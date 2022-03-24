An explosive new trailer has just been released for Ambulance, the newest film from director-producer Michael Bay, giving us a look into the upcoming thriller, which is set to be released on April 8, 2022.

Like many Michael Bay vehicles, Ambulance is a thriller that serves explosions and high-speed chases at a breakneck speed. And the trailer gives us a glimpse at the thrilling ride that we can expect from the new film. Ambulance follows the decorated war veteran Sharp, played by The Matrix Resurrections' Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who desperately needs money to pay for his wife's overwhelming medical expenses. Sharp is driven by desperation to ask for help in his adoptive brother Danny, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, a career criminal who gets by on charisma. And in lieu of actual help, Danny offers his brother a place in his upcoming bank heist, the biggest in Los Angeles to date.

But when their job takes a wrong turn, the two brothers hijack an ambulance occupied by a wounded cop and an EMT named Cam Thompson, played by Eiza González. The movie will follow the ambulance, both hostages and kidnappers, as they speed through Los Angeles, dodging law enforcement and trying to keep themselves and each other alive.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Ambulance' Featurette Reveals How Michael Bay Pulled Off Those Incredible Drone Shots

The new trailer, along with the new poster also released today, shows us the insane level of intensity packed into the new film. Like any Michael Bay movie, this movie doesn't shy away from extreme action. However, Ambulance is much more contained than other Bay films, such as his Transformers franchise. The film features a relatively simple setting and a confined set of core characters, which ultimately serves to amp up the tension in the film. The new poster shows the three main characters together above an image from the ambulance chase, illustrating the relatively simple but intense concept for the film.

Ambulance is based on the 2005 Danish film title Ambulancen, which was created by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. Chris Fedak wrote the screenplay for the film, he previously worked on Prodigal Son and Chuck. Michael Bay directed and produced the film. Also producing the film are Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Ian Bryce.

Ambulance will be released exclusively to theaters on April 8, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new trailer and IMAX for the film below.

Image via Universal

'Ambulance' Trailer Reveals Michael Bay's Intense Action Thriller Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (238 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley