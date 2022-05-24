One of the most action-packed movies of this year has been Michael Bay's Ambulance. Now, you can experience the rush on Peacock! The Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II vehicle takes us on a trip with two brothers, Danny Sharp (Gyllenhaal) and Will Sharp (Abdul-Mateen II) as they try to escape a bank robbery gone wrong. Thrown into an ambulance as their only means of escape, the two take an EMT (Eiza González) hostage in their pursuit of freedom.

This streaming release comes after the film's 45-day release window in theaters and now fans of the director can enjoy the film and see as the Sharp brothers try their best to get out between the rock and hard place they find themselves in. While action-packed and what we've come to know Bay for, Ambulance is also a movie about the lengths that these two brothers will go for family.

The film was produced by Bay, Bradley J. Fischer, Ian Bryce, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt, and executive produced by Michael Kase and Mark Moran. Bay directed the film with a script by Chris Fedak. While Ambulance received mixed reviews from critics, Bay's direction and style was praised.

Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen II's performances as the Sharp brothers is a particular draw for the film. How the two would play off each other was a point of intrigue and curiosity. Abdul-Mateen II gained attention for his role as the Black Manta in the DC Extended Universe film, Aquaman, and as incarnations of Morpheus and Agent Smith in The Matrix Resurrections. Gyllenhaal, who has been in the industry for over three decades, is known for his roles in Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Nocturnal Animals, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Ambulance debuted theatrically on April 8, and is now available for streaming on Peacock.

Check out Ambulance's official synopsis below:

"In this action thriller directed by Michael Bay, veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman), desperate for money, turns to his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, End of Watch) for help. A career criminal, Danny instead offers him a huge score. But when their heist goes awry, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and EMT (Eiza González, Baby Driver) onboard. Will and Danny must evade a city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape LA has ever seen."

