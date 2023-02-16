Collider is excited to reveal a brand-new clip for Saban Films' upcoming action-thriller film Ambush, which is set to premiere in just over a week from today simultaneously in theaters, on Digital, and On Demand on February 24, 2023.

Based on true events, Ambush takes place during the Vietnam War and follows a squad of American soldiers led by Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) as they attempt to recover or destroy important intel documents that could change the course of the conflict. In order to succeed in this important mission, the team of engineers and soldiers will need to go underground and traverse through a series of winding and claustrophobic tunnels. The military operation slowly turns into a dangerous thriller as the team continues to make their way deeper and deeper into the tunnels and delve into the unknown.

The new exclusive clip features Eckhart getting a radio briefing about the attack on the military base that led to the documents being stolen. The aftermath of the attack left many dead and the entire camp destroyed. With the briefing complete, Eckhart says that he is sending a "person who thinks outside the box" to deal with the situation, played by Meyers.

Who Is Working On Ambush?

Ambush is directed by Mark Earl Burman, who also served as a writer on the screenplay alongside Johnny Lozano making his feature film writing debut as well as Michael McClung (Regarding the Case of Joan of Arc). Joining Rhys Meyers and Eckhart, the cast of Ambush features Connor Paolo (Revenge), Mac Brandt (The Thing About Pam), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Upload), and Jeff Caperton (Deepwater Horizon).

Ambush premieres in theaters, on Digital and On Demand on February 24, 2023. You can watch the brand-new clip for the upcoming action-thriller film below:

You can read the official synopsis for the upcoming film down below.