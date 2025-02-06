The movie theater industry has slowly been returning to its pre-pandemic form the last number of years. With films like Wicked, Moana 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine leading the way, there were many reasons to go to the movies in 2024. If your local theater is an AMC, there has been another key reason for that in the last half decade. That would be AMC A-List. This premium membership has allowed movie fans to see three free movies a month alongside a whole slew of perks. Now it's been announced that A-List is getting a price hike in 2025 ahead of major summer blockbusters like Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth. However, it's not without a few added benefits.

AMC has announced, starting on May 7th, Stubs A-List will go from $24.99 USD to $27.99 in major locations like New York and California and from $22.95 to $25.99 everywhere else. A-List has increased its price a few times since its conception in 2018, but this is the first time it has come with some key new additions. Members will now be able to see four free movies a week instead of three, and you'll finally be able to add a picture to your profile to make the process easier when you're at the theater. Previously, you would have had to show a separate ID to confirm it was your account. In addition, AMC is lowering the minimum age to have an A-List account to 13. Pre-existing benefits like no additional charge on premium formats like IMAX and Dolby, being exempt from convenient fees and discounts on concessions still remain as well.

Still the Best Deal in Movies

Image via AMC

In an email to A-List members this week, AMC CEO Adam Aron informed us of the change. “This is our first price increase in years, and even so, A-List is still an incredible bargain.” He would go on, “Even with this necessary price adjustment, in most cases the cost of an A-List membership will be less than seeing two movies per month as a non-member, especially so if you see a movie in our premium formats and/or buy your tickets online,” Aron finished by saying, “We appreciate your dedication to watching movies on the big screens of AMC with our soon-to-be even better benefits of an A-List membership.” While it wasn't the first subscription based movie theater model, AMC A-List has become the template of the industry. Now almost every major theater chain like Regal Cinemas and Showcase Theaters has a similar monthly plan. Even the failed MoviePass made a comeback due to A-List’s continued success.

Where Can You Sign Up For A-List?

You can currently sign up to be an A-List member on AMC’s website. There you can also find more information about the popular program in general alongside AMC Stubs' many different tiers.