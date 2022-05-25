AMC+, which launched back in 2020, is the official streaming service of the network that has brought audiences such hits as The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, and Mad Men. The service features original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and also gives subscribers access to Shudder, a horror-specific streaming service. Now, AMC+ is going to have another factor drawing audiences to it, for the entire month of June, every Friday will see an exclusive film premiere on the service. The lineup has something for everyone with action thrillers, horror, and notable actors like John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, and Sean Gunn.

The first film, White Elephant, will premiere in select theaters and on AMC+ on June 3. The action-thriller stars Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) as an ex-marine turned enforcer for the mob who must wrestle with his morals and code of honor after an assassination attempt by him goes wrong, and he is ordered to clean up the mess. The film also stars Malkovich, Willis, and Olga Kurylenko. White Elephant is directed by former stuntman Jesse V. Johnson.

On June 10, AMC+ will be the exclusive home of Huda’s Salon. The Arabic language thriller follows the story of a young mother whose visits to a hair salon turns into a nightmare as she finds herself fighting for her and her family’s life. The film stars Maisa Abd Elhadi, Manal Awad, and Ali Suliman. Huda’s Salon is written and directed by Hany Abu-Assad, whose films have twice been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards.

Image via AMC+

Related: 'Spin Me Round': Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza Comedy Acquired by IFC and AMC+

On June 17, subscribers of AMC+ will be able to stream the science fiction film I Am Mortal. 200 years in the future, when humans use genetic engineering to achieve immortality, a group of rebels works to end the practice so that they can truly begin to live. The film stars Gunn, Eloise Smyth, and Abraham Lewis. The film is written and directed by Tony Aloupis.

The last film is the Shudder Original horror film Revealer, coming to the service on June 23. The film takes place in 1980s Chicago as an apocalypse begins in the city. It follows a stripper and a religious protester who must work together in order to survive. Revealer stars Caito Aase and Shaina Schrooten and is written by best-selling comic authors Tim Seeley and Michael Moreci with Luke Boyce directing.

AMC+ is currently available to audiences in the United States, Canada, Australia, India, and Spain. Check out all the films when they come to the service this June. Watch the trailers for some of the films below:

White Elephant:

I Am Mortal:

Revealer:

'Interview With the Vampire' First-Look Images Reveal Lestat and Louis in AMC+ Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Aidan King (274 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe