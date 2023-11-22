The Big Picture Die-hard movie fans can now own a pinstripe backpack inspired by Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC commercial, available exclusively to AMC Stubs Premiere or A-List club members.

Supplies are limited, so interested buyers must be logged in and ready to purchase on December 3, 2023, when the link goes live.

The commercial, which first premiered in 2021, has become a beloved part of the AMC experience, with parodies and even a sequel in the works.

Die-hard movie fans won’t be heartbroken over this news. Giving the people exactly what they want (truly, no notes), AMC has revealed its latest piece of truly incredible merch. If you — like every sane person on the planet — find yourself constantly quoting or at least thinking about Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC commercial, then this is the item for you. Take a walk through the rain and into the comfort of the theater while rocking your Loungefly, pinstripe backpack inspired by the legend herself. The tiny tote has just enough space for you to carry some small personal items in style, with the design even going so far as to include a lapel that parallels Kidman’s from the promo video.

So, how do you get your hands on this one-of-a-kind piece of merchandise? Well, AMC isn’t allowing just anyone to buy the Kidman-inspired bag. In order to purchase, you’ll need to already be or sign up to become a member of the AMC Stubs Premiere or A-List clubs by 11:59 p.m. EST on November 26, 2023. Then, the link will go live at 11:00 a.m. EST on December 4, 2023, for only those in Stubs Premiere or A-List to add this prized possession to their collection. The fine print includes a warning that supplies are limited and that it’s a one-per-customer limit, so potential buyers had better be logged in and ready to go on December 4.

Along with dropping the big news on their website, the theater franchise also took to TikTok to reveal a close-up look. Of course, the video wouldn’t be complete without some dramatic music played behind shots of the dressed-up backpack outside the bright neon lights of an AMC theater during a rainy night. All the pieces are here, including the silver and black color pattern and the larger-than-life black buttons. The back of the bag also includes the quote “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” a nod to one of the many iconic lines Kidman tosses out during the commercial.

What’s So Cool About the Nicole Kidman AMC Commercial?

The real question is what isn’t amazing about this piece of pop culture legacy? First premiering in 2021, the ad served as a piece of promotional material for AMC Theaters with the Academy Award-winning actress serving as the face of the brand. Seeking refuge from a rainy parking lot, Kidman makes her way inside a theater before meandering through the sterile halls until she reaches her theater. On her journey from the parking lot to the opening moments, Kidman is in a stream of consciousness, continuously rattling off sentences that fall under the arching theme of “movie magic.”

Over the last two years, the commercial has become a beloved and cherished part of catching a film at AMC. With everyone from Saturday Night Live to Chucky parodying Kidman’s big night out in her vaudevillian suit, the ad has become a notorious staple for cinema-goers everywhere, even earning a sequel in the future.

Check out the TikTok below and make sure to sign up for AMC's A-List before November 26 to get exclusive access to the backpack on December 4.

