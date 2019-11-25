AMC Shares Teaser for Jason Segel’s Twisty New Show ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’

0

Jason Segel first turned heads as an endearingly comedic actor in works like Freaks and Geeks, I Love You, Man, and How I Met Your Mother. Segel has also fostered his own unique comedic visions, writing the screenplays for Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Muppets. But Segel’s latest project, an anthology series coming to AMC, is as far away from comedy as you can get. Dispatches from Elsewhere, created by and starring Segel, comes to air in 2020. And as you can tell from the first teaser released, it’s a dark, complicated, and thoroughly twisted affair.

“Behind this world, there is a world which has been hidden from you.” Thus intones Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), whose sonorous British tones underscore the entire tantalizing teaser. He promises a conspiracy, a need for rebellion, and a chance for redemption for four random people, played by Segel, Sally Field (Lincoln), André Benjamin (aka André 3000 from Outkast), and Eve Lindley (Mr. Robot). But is Grant’s ploy a game, not unlike the Michael Douglas-starring The Game? Or is it, as Benjamin suspects, a government conspiracy? What are all the televisions Segel is watching in the final stylized shot? What the heck is Clara?! If any of these questions sound intriguing to you, you’ve just found your new 2020 appointment television show.

