The Big Picture Get ready for mind-blowing reveals at AMC Networks' SDCC lineup, featuring shows like The Walking Dead and Snowpiercer.

Exclusive trailers, teasers, and panels will showcase new seasons of fan-favorite series like Dead City and Daryl Dixon.

Immortal Universe shows Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches will also debut new teasers and discuss upcoming seasons.

Finally, AMC Networks has revealed its lineup of series panels set for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with the list including five extraordinary features that'll blow fans’ minds. Among the highlighted series are The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Snowpiercer Season 4, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

An exclusive first look at trailers and teases from the second seasons of Dead City and Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol will be unveiled at the event alongside an advance screening of Snowpiercer Season 4, Episode 2, followed by a panel with cast and executive producers. Furthermore, stars and the creatives involved in Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches will discuss their respective shows and debut new teasers. The highlights don't end there, as AMC Networks will further unveil a special advanced screening of Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol on Friday, July 26, at the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero.

With the soon-to-come reveals, it is clear that AMC Networks genuinely have their fans in mind, and the company’s President of Entertainment, Dan McDermott, buttresses so, saying, "Fans are at the heart of San Diego Comic-Con, and at the heart of our programming franchises like The Walking Dead Universe and Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, so we are thrilled to once again be returning with shows that have been embraced by passionate fans around the world. This is a focal point moment for us every year, giving fans the opportunity to engage with our talent, see what is coming and celebrate the stories and characters they love. We’re thrilled to be back."

AMC Networks Are Bringing The Tea To SDCC