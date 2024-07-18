The Big Picture AMC struck a deal with Netflix to stream 13 shows from August 19.

Shows like A Discovery of Witches, Interview with the Vampire, and Mayfair Witches will be available on Netflix.

The shows offer a diverse range of spooky and thrilling content.

Some may consider Labor Day to be the end of Summer and the start of Fall, some observe the autumnal equinox, some go as far as to consider after the Fourth of July fair game to put up the spooky decorations. Regardless of when you want to pull out your witch hats, coffins, and pumpkin spice lattes, Netflix has an impressive lineup of supernatural shows coming to the streaming service in August.

AMC has announced that it has struck a deal with Netflix to stream 13 of its most popular shows beginning August 19. “This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented," says Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Networks in a statement. "We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms."

With that in mind, here are a few of the shows you may want to check out this spooky season as they hit Netflix:

A Discovery of Witches

Close

The full 3-season run of the AMC show A Discovery of Witches will be available. Based on the best-selling series by Deborah Harkness, the series is often described as Twilight for adults. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, following the mystery of reluctant witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and the brooding vampire Matthew de Clermont (Matthew Goode), who insists on protecting her, is one to watch. As the pair not only track down a once-hidden alchemical manuscript that possibly holds the origins of their species, they fall in love in a deliciously forbidden romance. Joined by them in their journey are Diana's aunts: Sarah Bishop (Alex Kingston) and Emily Mather (Valarie Pettiford) as well as Matthew's own mother Ysabeau de Claremont (Lindsay Duncan) and his vampire son Marcus Whitmore (Edward Bluemel). Now might also be the perfect time to catch up, as author Deborah Harkness has released another installment in the series, Black Bird Oracle. Could that mean a return for the AMC series as well?

A Discovery of Witches Diana Bishop, historian and witch, accesses Ashmole 782 and knows she must solve its mysteries. She is offered help by the enigmatic Matthew Clairmont, but he's a vampire and witches should never trust vampires. Release Date January 17, 2019 Cast Matthew Goode , Teresa Palmer , Edward Bluemel , Valarie Pettiford , Alex Kingston , Owen Teale Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Bad Wolf Characters By Deborah Harkness Production Company Bad Wolf, Sky UK Story By Deborah Harkness Number of Episodes 25 Streaming Service(s) AMC+ Expand

Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire