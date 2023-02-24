With AMC Theaters' Sightline Initiative now active at select theaters across the U.S; theatergoers can expect a change in cost for a day at the movies. The recently launched value-based program allows customers to choose the seat that best fits their preferred experience for slightly more or slightly less than the cost of a standard movie ticket. According to a statement by AMC CEO Eliot Hamlisch, this is to provide those who prioritize specific seating and those who prefer a value movie-going experience equal sentiment and the best experience possible. While this is a perfectly fine inclination to have, it does raise the question of what the movie theater chain is actually doing.

Whether they realize it or not, AMC is potentially setting the tone for a shift in movie-going culture and how that industry does business. With the price already on the rise and now a new variable pricing system in play, this could price out working-class families out of what was once a favorite pastime. While it's certainly too early to tell exactly how this will actually affect things, there's more inherent harm that could be done than good.

AMC is Placing Profits Over the Audience.

As they've recovered from the effects COVID has had on their business, AMC has enjoyed an increase in ticket sales as of 2022. However, a raise in business doesn't get the largest theater chain in the world out of the hole that they've found themselves in. Now, it is true that some amount of debt isn't uncommon for a company of its stature. Businesses often require investors to keep afloat and AMC owes roughly $5 billion to theirs. On the bright side, that's lower than it has been given the harsh impact the pandemic has had on them and, thus far, their present recovery trajectory is a positive one.

In order to continue on this path, AMC Entertainment is on the constant and admirable hunt for more ways to drum up profits. Unfortunately, their latest, the Sightline Initiative, appears to be more of a grab for customer wallets rather than an investment in their dedicated movie fans. Especially considering that the program's stated goal is focused on "the best possible experience," Sightline objectively does little for the audience aside from saving them from a knot in their neck. Furthermore, placing variable pricing on specific seats does much more for the theater's profits than its valued audience.

While AMC says that this sets them closer in line with many other entertainment venues, the majority of those who hold this practice are performing arts theaters, stadiums, or event arenas — none of which any of AMC's theaters are. The truth is that AMC is charging for a service that competing movie theaters already offer complimentary. Those like Cinemark and Regal allow you to select from their available seating on a first-come basis when purchasing tickets regardless of the movie type.

What's the Actual Harm in AMC Doing This?

To be fair, Sightline's pricing tiers vary by only $2 more or less than the standard ticket for their Preferred or Value sections. This may not be a large variance, but let's not mistake what's happening here: AMC is placing its profits ahead of the very culture of movie theaters. With the company's Sightline Initiative, the working-class citizen wanting to view, say, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters may not be so inclined due to the cost.

When one considers the aforementioned recent raise in AMC's alongside a tiered ticketing system and the infamously overpriced expense of the snack bar menu, even the middle-class audience could be priced out of a movie ticket. Not all is lost, however! As Sightline is intended to be a part of AMC's Stubs membership, those willing to fork out the price of their monthly paid subscription tiers won't have to worry as Sightline Preferred seating will be available at no additional cost. To those who can't or won't pay for a Stubs subscription, can't fit in a movie before 4 P.M. or the movie theater chain's $5 Tuesday special, what was once a tradition available to anyone has now become one that's classist. This changes the question from "Do you want to go to the movies?" to "Can we afford to go to the movies?"

How Can AMC Approach This Better?

AMC has already received backlash upon announcing the Sightline Initiative. Aside from just sounding like a nefarious scheme in the latest movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, celebrities like Elijah Wood spoke up in defense of the general audience, calling movie theaters "a sacred democratic space for all." Movie fans also took their concerns to social media, calling AMC out on this decision. Since we're doing the same, it's reasonable to ask what can be done instead. Well, the answer admittedly is and isn't so easy. Simply stated — AMC will need to provide a better movie experience. This means instead of placing a charge on specific seating in theaters where "every seat delivers an amazing moviegoing experience," they should continue focusing on giving audiences reasons why they should go to AMC Theaters above others.

Fortunately, they already have plenty of solid ideas in place at their theaters and others to springboard from. AMC offers unique experiences like their Dine-In theaters as well as AMC Prime, RealD 3D, and BigD at AMC which can be found in many locations. In this writer's humble opinion, if they wanted to offer a truly incredible experience, they could take a page from Regal's 4DX movie format which essentially turns a movie theater into a simulator attraction. All of these are perfectly acceptable approaches to elevating the audience experience that many are already willing to pay a little extra for.

The reality is that AMC Theater has set its intentions on making Sightline the standard for all of its locations by the end of 2023. Once it is, this could cause a shift in the industry that could dismiss a certain number of the population from an industry that's already contending with the ever-growing digital competition. Putting speculations aside, while we know the general sentiments towards it, only time will tell how AMC Theater's Sightline Initiative will actually impact the movie theater industry.