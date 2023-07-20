Movie theaters have had a tough go ever since their relevance was put into question at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Since reopening worldwide, moviegoers have slowly been reminded of the magic that can only be found in a theater. However, certain theater chains like AMC have added some needless quirks to the moviegoing experience in the last few years that have rubbed audiences the wrong way. None have been as controversial as “sightline” pricing that charged you more or less depending on where you sat. Now, after debuting the pricing model in February, AMC is abandoning that seating approach in favor of an updated method.

The announcement was made on Thursday that AMC would end their pilot program for the pricing model. It will be replaced with a new program that changes the seats in the front row of each theater. The company said in a statement, “Beginning in late 2023, AMC will begin testing its newest seating concept. Large, comfortable lounge style seating areas will allow guests to lay all the way back and relax. The angle of the seats will also make it more enjoyable to watch movies from these front row seats closest to the screen.” They would finish by saying the change was, “to ensure its ticket prices stay competitive.” Although pricing for the new model wasn’t announced. It also sounds like this would make each theater have fewer seats given the required space that would make this updated front row a reality. Some theaters are already small enough as is.

AMC Pricing Backlash

While AMC claimed they saw no change in people's willingness to sit in the front or middle rows with the pricing changes, that doesn’t negate the fact that sightline pricing was extremely unpopular. Currently, if you want to watch a movie in the front row you are paying around $2 less than you would anywhere else in a theater. That sounds nice if it weren’t for the fact that if you wanted to sit in the best seats possible, usually in the middle part of the last three rows, you’ll be paying $2 more than everyone else. Even if you’re an AMC A-List member who pays upwards of $25 a month for benefits, if you want to go to the movies with a friend and sit in the best seats you have to pay the extra money for that friend to sit with you. That’s messed up even before you get to the fact that going to the movies is already expensive enough. This pricing model was seen as an elitist, class separation, tactic to the point where celebrities publicly criticized the new pricing increase.

The Summer Movie Season Continues

With big films bombing at the box office this Summer like The Flash and Indiana Jones, AMC hasn’t been helping people’s willingness to go to a theater. There’s still a ton of potential hits coming in the near future like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Haunted Mansion, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. A healthy box office and moviegoing experience is only going to help more movies succeed. There’s no exact date for the new pricing model, but for our wallets' sake, late 2023 can’t get here soon enough.