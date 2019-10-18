AMC Theaters’ 27-Hour Star Wars Marathon Will Let You See ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Early

Rise of Skywalker, the end of the Skywalker Saga, has been decades in the making. And you can see it an hour early thanks to the folks at AMC, as long as you don’t mind seeing it in a theater that smells of foot and unwashed despair.

Beginning on Wednesday, December 18, AMC Theaters will host a 27-hour and 21-minute Star Wars marathon leading up to the December 20 release of Rise of Skywalker. The screening will present all nine saga films (you might note the math doesn’t quite add up there, so there’s likely some much-need break time penciled in), and everyone who attends will get a commemorative pin and a blanket. But the real prize here is getting to see the final installment at 5 p.m. local time, which AMC says is a full hour before the film reaches the rest of the public.

If you’re committed enough to haul it through decades worth of storytelling in a day (and hopefully in some recliner seats), that’s not a bad selling point. But at what cost, my friends? If you’re curious about the physical and psychological experience of a massive movie marathon, I can’t recommend this piece from Marc Bernardin enough. If nothing else, it will prepare you for the endurance test ahead, but most importantly, remind you of the communal experience that makes these crazy marathons worth it.

Here’s the official event description, per the AMC website: