After a two-year gap, AMC’s Summer Movie Camp is finally making a return. The theater chain announced the line-up of 14 family-friendly movies comprising favorite classics as well as new titles on Twitter. On select days fans will be able to see their favorite movies for a minimum of $3 tickets (plus tax) on Wednesdays and $5 tickets (plus tax) on Saturdays. The movie camp will cover about 400 AMC locations throughout the country, including AMC Classic locations.

The AMC Summer Movie Camp program offers dedicated showtimes on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting between 11 a.m. and noon. The camp started with Universal classic The Land Before Time on May 27 and will next screen DC League of Super Pets which features voices from notable talents like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Ben Schwartz, and more.

Which Other Titles will be Showcased?

AMC has a long list of titles slated for this year, which is an amalgamation of old classics and new fan favorites. Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru which grossed over $939 million worldwide in post pandemic box office making it the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2022, will again tickle the audience. The feature has been praised for score, animation, humor, and voice performances by both critics and fans.

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Review: This May Be the Greatest Superhero Movie Series Yet

Another movie to watch out for is Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, which brings back Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault to their respective roles as the titular character and Kitty Softpaws. The work on the sequel to Puss in Boots began back in 2014, and stuck in development hell for quite some time. However, it returned in full force grossing over $484 million worldwide on a production budget of $90–110 million. Furthermore, the movie was nominated for Best Animated Feature Oscar and bagged several nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and British Academy Film Awards.

Puss is not the only one from the Shrek world though as Shrek 2 will also run for a limited time period. Directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Vernon with amazing voice performances by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz, the feature is unarguably the best in the franchise for its plot, themes, animation, and new characters that further got their own spin-offs. The movie received two Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

You can check out the full schedule below and book your tickets here.