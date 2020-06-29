AMC Theaters Shift Reopen Date Again, Totally Mean It This Time

As of part of America’s valiant attempt to avoid just closing theaters indefinitely until we have a handle on the deadly virus currently plaguing the world, AMC has slightly shifted its re-open date, again, to reflect the shuffling of Disney’s Mulan and Warner Bros.’ Tenet. The largest theater chain in the United States—which has lost around $2 billion in the wake of the shutdown—now plans to start its re-opening process on July 30, as opposed to July 15. While recognizing that this info could change any second, Tenet and Mulan are, as of this writing, scheduled to open on August 12 and August 21, respectively.

Here’s what AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said in a statement:

“We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative. Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30.”

I understand that this is an unprecedented, sensitive situation, but it’s also kind of comically clear that we’re just gonna’ keep pushing things back by two weeks until it’s just 2021 and/or the end of the world. Neither Mulan or Tenet is likely to debut until New York and California, the two largest money-makers in the country for a blockbuster of that size, can safely re-open its theaters. New York just axed movie theaters from its phase 4 plans a few days ago, while California couldn’t even reopen outdoor bars quite yet. The idea that this’ll all change [checks notes] one month from right now? Not without a dose of time inversion, whatever that is.

