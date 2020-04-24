AMC Won’t Re-Open Theaters Until Studios Have New Movies to Show

One of the most perplexing parts of our current COVID-19 reality is how the hell local governments are deciding to re-open movie theaters, a recreational activity that inherently flies in the face of pretty much every safety precaution for COVID-19. Just a few days after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the radically ill-advised move to start re-opening theaters as early as [checks notes[ three days from right now, AMC released a statement offering a few details on its plan. The theater chain, which has more than 6,300 locations in the United States, won’t be welcoming anyone back through its doors until there is new studio content to be screened.

Right now, the next studio project still sitting in its original release date is Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet, scheduled for July 17. After that, Disney’s live-action Mulan remake arrives on July 24. AMC noted that it would first re-open with a slate of older films, but that won’t happen unless it leads directly to a new release.

Here is AMC’s full statement:

“As we plan our reopening, the health and safety of our guests and associates is our absolute highest priority. To be able to open, we also need a line of sight into a regular schedule of new theatrical blockbusters that get people truly excited about returning to their favorite movie theaters. Those blockbusters are scheduled to return this summer, beginning with Warner Brothers’ Tenet and Disney’s Mulan, with many more major titles scheduled immediately thereafter. – “While we expect to open our theaters in the weeks ahead of these new blockbusters, utilizing creative programming of immensely popular previously released films, we would be wise to do so only directly in advance of the release of major new movie titles. AMC is currently working through every detail required to successfully showcase these exciting new releases in an environment that’s safe and welcoming for moviegoers, and we will share those details as we get closer to the dates when our theaters will reopen.”

As with every other aspect of COVID-19, this is a rapidly-evolving situation that is all subject to change by the second. We’re only about 24 hours removed from the actual President of the United States suggestion an injection of disinfectant and light might be a cure. Please do not do that. For more info on how the outbreak is affecting the entertainment industry, head here.