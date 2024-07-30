The Big Picture AMC Theaters offers a new "Teenage Dream" series featuring A24 films like Eighth Grade and Mid90s.

The series showcases coming-of-age stories with a unique perspective on teenage life and existential dread.

Ticket buyers get exclusive merchandise and AAA24 members can see one movie for free. Don't miss out!

AMC Theaters is tapped into what appeals most to theatergoers. In addition to provocative popcorn buckets for sale, the theater chain will spearhead a new series entitled “Teenage Dream.” According to IndieWire, the series of films all stem from the devastating production company A24, which will showcase some of its best projects about teenage life. “A24 Presents: A Teenage Dream Series” will have four films for viewing, starting August 7, beginning with Eighth Grade. The coming-of-age film about Kayla’s (Elsie Fisher) last week of eighth grade was Bo Burnham’s directorial debut and sets the tone for the following films. Each subsequent film will hit screens on Wednesdays and run through August 28.

AMC will also screen Jonah Hill’s Mid90s, Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring, and – most bizarrely – the recent horror film, Talk To Me. While the movie certainly takes place during those tumultuous teenage years, it is not for the faint of heart. If there is a tone set with the previous three films, the existential dread articulated in Talk To Me does not assimilate. Even so, this is the type of film festival that may bring more viewers back to theaters. A24 has exploded in recent years due to the specific atmosphere it brings. Not all of the company's features are exactly the same, but many communicate the different perspectives of coming of age.

A24 Has Had Many Successful Film Series

Close

The only regret is that the most obvious A24 film is not included. 2024’s I Saw the TV Glow is also horror adjacent and is an allegory for the struggles of teenage life. Drawing inspiration from cult series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the film famously has a needle drop of "Anthems For a 17-Year-Old Girl” by Broken Social Scene. The film and song choice could not be more perfect. But hopefully, there will be many more opportunities to see the movie in a series.

"Teenage Dream" is just the newest in a series of interesting A24 presentations for AMC. They previously had a “Lovers” series which, typical of the production company, included the most disturbing takes on the theme, including Pearl and The Lobster. For anyone on the fence, there are many amenities to look forward to when you buy into this series. Ticket purchasers will get access to merchandise pertaining to the different films. AAA24 members will get additional perks, like seeing one of the movies for free. Be sure to catch all the trauma of being a teenager in the "Teenage Dream" series, showing only at AMC Theaters.

GET TICKETS