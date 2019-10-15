AMC Theatres Announces New Streaming Platform for Stubs Members

0

AMC Theatres seemed to have figured out the best response to industry-disrupting services like Moviepass and, uh, “all of streaming.” With their AMC Stubs A-List program, the theatre mega-chain offers a relatively low monthly subscription fee for up to three films in any of their theatres, allowing even for repeats and specialties like 3D or Dolby Theatres. The A-List bolstered and emboldened the public’s appetite for the theatrical experience, rising as quickly as Moviepass crashed and burned. But they still have that pesky “all of streaming” to compete with. Thus, it should perhaps be no surprise that, as reported on by Deadline, AMC is announcing a new on demand service called AMC Theatres on Demand.

“The addition of AMC Theatres On Demand, which extends our movie offerings for AMC Stubs members into their homes, makes perfect sense for AMC Theatres, for our studio partners and for our millions of movie-loving guests,” promises Adam Aron, AMC Theatres CEO. From the jump, the service (currently available only to AMC Stubs members) promises to offer up to 2,000 titles, ranging from film classics to brand new releases. Studios, from the majors to indies, seem eager to play ball, with Lionsgate and Paramount offering three extra movies to any customer who rents one of their studio’s movies first. Additionally, AMC Theatres will be joining forces with AMC Networks in a bit of corporate synergy that must’ve made a bunch of fancy business people high-five. AMC Networks will provide content from IFC Films and RLJE Films, while AMC Theatres will promote AMC Networks’ Shudder and Sundance Now channels.

Exciting? Yes. Yet in some ways, this news feels a touch dispiriting. After all, the name of their company is AMC Theatres, and it feels like they should be focusing on how to make the art of theatrical exhibitions better and better rather than conceding to streaming from home. However, AMC often gets knocked for their lack of indie availability, and this new service promises to make more niche titles readily available. “AMC Theatres is in a unique position to promote specific movies with greater personalization than has ever been possible before,” continues Aron. “Through the launch of AMC Theatres On Demand, we can reach movie lovers directly and make it easy for them to access films digitally.” AMC Theatres’ COO Ed Carroll zeroed in on the service’s ability to focus “on specific genres and content categories fans are passionate about.” You know what? Any news that means fans can see more types of movies is good news.

