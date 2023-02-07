AMC Theatres is facing a ferocious backlash from film fans just one day after announcing its new Sightline initiative, a plan which will see ticket prices change depending on the location of the moviegoer's seat within the auditorium. A number of frustrated customers took to social media to express their disappointment at the move, which was seen as elitist and dismissive of working-class guests, and their case was given some help by the star of one of cinema's most-watched film franchises, Elijah Wood.

The star of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, who will next be seen appearing in the second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, took to social media to condemn the company's decision, claiming it would be damaging to moviegoers who had smaller incomes than other prospective guests.

“The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all,” Wood wrote on Twitter. “This new initiative by AMC Theatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income.” Wood was joined in his criticism of AMC by the YouTube film critic John Rocha who said:

"IMAX, 4DX, 3D, Screen X charging more makes sense since you’re getting the film in a new way. BUT this is not the way. Poor people, you sit in the poor section and you rich folks please move the velvet ropes around the middle section to find your seats."

RELATED: Regal Cinemas Closing 39 Locations Across the US Following Bankruptcy

What is AMC's Sightline Initiative?

As reported yesterday, customers will be given the option to pay more or less depending on the location of their seat within the screening room itself. Theoretically, this means a front-row seat will cost less than seats midway up, where a better view may be available.

This new initiative will begin on Friday, February 10 at select AMC locations in New York City, Chicago, and Kansas City, before expanding to all domestic AMC locations by the end of 2023. AMC will offer three different seat price options for guests. The first is Standard Sightline, described as the “seats that are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket.”

Finally, there is Value Sightline, referred to as “seats in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than standard sightline seats.” AMC noted that Value Sightline will only be made available to AMC Stubs members, including those in the free tier membership.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive VP and CMO at AMC Theatres. However, as the instant response from fans and moviegoers has shown, AMC may think they are offering value—but the working-class customers are the ones left feeling unwanted.

You can see Wood and Rocha's tweets down below.