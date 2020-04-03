AMC Networks Announce Free Programming, Including ‘Walking Dead’ & ‘Planet Earth’

“We’re here with you.” Four simple words of comfort, offered during this time by AMC Networks during uncomfortable time. The entertainment company, which owns the AMC television network, BBC America, IFC, the Sundance channel, and other sources of entertainment, is offering a series of free programming under this banner to help ease the pain of quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the highlights, available on many of AMC’s SVOD platforms like AMC TVE and Sundance Now? They’ll be offering new episodes of The Walking Dead, free episodes of comedy essentials like Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Comedy Bang Bang, and a bunch of soothing nature documentaries like Planet Earth — in case you need a reminder of how beautiful life really can be. For those stuck at home (i.e. all of us), these programs just might be the ticket to helping stay safe and sane, and reminding yourself that we’re all here with you even apart.

Check out the full slate of AMC Networks programming available for free below — plus, a comforting PSA from AMC stars like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, and more. For more on what to watch at home during this pandemic, here’s how to get a bunch of free HBO programming in your eyeballs.

Favorite AMC Networks Shows More Readily Available

AMC has made the first half of The Walking Dead Season 10 available in front of the paywall until May 1st on AMC.com and AMC TVE.

BBC America has curated a collection of free nature documentaries on BBCAmerica.com and the BBC America app as part of its “Nature NOW” collection for the month of April, including Life Story: First Steps, Seasonal Wonderlands: New England, Wild Singapore: Hidden World, Attenborough and the Giant Elephant, and Chimp Sanctuary.

Need a laugh? IFC is offering a comedy line-up that includes free and unauthenticated full seasons of IFC series for the month of April, including Baroness von Sketch Show, Birthday Boys, Spoils of Babylon, Spoils Before Dying, Bunk, Food Party, as well as select episodes from Comedy Bang Bang and Mystery Science Theater 3000, and the season premiere of Brockmire, and more on IFC.com and IFC TVE.

SundanceTV’s hit series Liar season 1 will also be available in front of the paywall on Sundance Now, encouraging viewers to catch up with the compelling series as Liar season 2 premieres on SundanceTV on April 8th. Additional series available for free on Sundance Now from now till April 14th include the first seasons of hit international series Riviera, The Restaurant, Public Enemy, and The Bureau.

As previously announced, AMC Networks Entertainment Group moved up the season three premiere of Killing Eve up by two weeks, with all episodes simulcasting on BBC America and AMC starting on Sunday, April 12th.

Expanded Nature Programming Across BBC America Platforms

BBC America’s Wonderstruck Adds Thursdays — BBC America will be adding a second day to its hit nature programming destination, Wonderstruck, with Thursdays joining the current Saturday micro-net in April. Themed marathons include: America The Beautiful (4/2), Circle of Life (4/9), and Under the Sea (4/16).

WonderstruckTV.com —BBC America also launched a free short-form nature site where audiences can search by mood, animal or geographic location for quick bursts of awe-inspiring, anxiety-reducing nature content anytime.

BBC America’s “Nature NOW” — BBC America will also be expanding nature programming across the BBC America website, app, and on demand platforms over the next few months, bringing viewers the entire Planet Earth collection, including Planet Earth I & II, Blue Planet I & II, Frozen Planet, and Seven Worlds, One Planet for a limited window. The collection will also feature a selection of free nature documentaries available for the month of April.

BBC America’s Earth Day 50th Anniversary Celebration — BBC America is extending its Earth Day 50th Anniversary Celebration to four days, from Monday, April 20th through Thursday, April 23rd. The celebration will include the premieres of the documentary feature She Walks with Apes, narrated by Sandra Oh, and the Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet special, featuring highlights from the epic BBC landmark series.

“We’re With You” Curated Programming