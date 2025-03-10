It was a terrific weekend for cameo performances gracing our favorite shows with their presence, as, not only did Bradley Cooper stop by for the debut episode of The Righteous Gemstones’ fourth and final season, but Dark Winds had some familiar faces for its Season 3 premiere. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, audiences may have spotted none other than the likes of Game of Thrones author, George R.R. Martin, and legendary actor, Robert Redford (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting), cooling down behind bars. The glimpse comes just about halfway through the debut installment, when Zahn McClarnon’s (Reservation Dogs) starring character, Lt. Joe Leaphorn is digging into a new case surrounding the disappearance of two teenage boys.

Leaphorn may have gotten on the bad side of Redford’s unnamed prisoner in their short but sweet exchange, after he gave his opposing chess player (Martin) a tip on how to land a checkmate. Though it’s brief, it was a good way to showcase Martin and Redford, who both serve as executive producers on the series, while also not pulling away from the building drama that will cement the foundation of Season 3. The scene in question saw Leaphorn come face-to-face with a new character, Jenna Elfman’s (Dharma & Greg), who will certainly ruffle some feathers as an FBI agent on the case of missing man, B.J. Vines (John Diehl). If we really want to dig into the sequence, it could serve as a parallel for how Leaphorn and Elfman’s Agent Sylvia Washington, will play a game of chess themselves over the next several episodes.

The Shifting Gears star recently teased her character’s motivation to prove herself “in this male-dominated environment,” but added that she was completely unaware of how her presence might be making others feel uncomfortable, adding,

“At the same time, here she is with her white entitlement just setting herself up on the Rez police station without a second thought about any nuance to that whatsoever that I am on their land. There’s all of these nuances and her having this light flippancy about her as a technique to make people underestimate her.”

Will There Be More ‘Dark Winds’?