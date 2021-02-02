Netflix has released the stirring trailer for Amend: The Fight for America, a six-part docuseries hosted by Will Smith. This timely docuseries will discuss the creation of, interpretation of, and practice of (and much, much more) the 14th Amendment. Amend is created by Robe Imbriano and Tom Yellin, directed by Kenny Leon and Reinaldo Marcus Green, and executive produced by Smith, Terence Carter, Jana Babatunde-Bey, Jamal Watson, Tom Yellin, Robe Imbriano, Jonna Mclaughlin, Angus Wall, and Larry Wilmore.

You may need to keep a tissue handy as you watch the trailer for Amend because it's a beautiful doozy. Amend will take viewers through the nation's history as we consider what the 14th Amendment means and how it has been interpreted legally, socially, and beyond since it was set down in 1868. With Smith a steady guiding force in his narration, we see a mix of archival footage, interview soundbites, and previews of readings of famous public figures speaking for or against the Fourteenth Amendment. Among the celebs who will appear to give these readings are Samuel L. Jackson, Mahershala Ali, Yara Shahidi, Pedro Pascal, Randall Park, and Diane Lane.

Smith also shared a statement on Amend, emphasis the importance of this special docuseries which examines a core ideology to our nation's past, present, and future.

"“I am honored to present 'Amend: The Fight for America.' We are living in unprecedented days as a society, as a country, and as a human family. I believe that the cultivation of personal and historical understanding is the imperative spark igniting the flames of desperately needed compassion and healing. As Americans, we endeavor to form a more perfect union that truly establishes justice and equality for all. I believe a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is a critical jumping off point. Our hope with this series is to illuminate the beauty that is the promise of America and to share a message of connection and shared humanity so that we will be able to better understand and celebrate our different experiences as Americans and promote progress toward the true equality promised to all persons under the 14th Amendment. I'm grateful to Netflix and the phenomenal group of people who came together both in front of and behind the camera to help us tell this story."

Amend: The Fight For America premieres on Netflix on February 17. Check out the stirring official trailer featuring host Will Smith below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in February.

Here's the official synopsis for Amend: The Fight For America :

'Amend: The Fight for America' is a six-part docuseries that explores the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — which, in 1868, promised liberty and equal protection for all persons — as America’s most enduring hallmark of democracy. 'Amend' deploys a groundbreaking narrative format featuring a number of luminaries (Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi, and more) breathing life into speeches and writings by the Fourteenth Amendment’s most ardent advocates and foes (including Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Andrew Johnson) with insights from an inclusive array of contemporary thought leaders and experts. Executive produced and hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith and Emmy-winning writer Larry Wilmore,'Amend' is a powerful, multimedia journey through American history that encourages viewers to question what a "United States" really means.

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch Will Ferrell in the Excellent Short Film 'David' from Director Zach Woods Up-and-comer Fred Hechinger co-stars in this amusing short film from 'The Office' and 'Silicon Valley' star.