Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to expand on the world Marvel has created by bringing back some familiar faces and introducing us to a few new ones. With all the excitement about who would be joining the MCU from the many multiverses, there was one fresh face that has the potential to set the stage for a new type of superhero — America Chavez.

Created by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta in 2011, Chavez represents the type of modern superhero that could lead the MCU into its next generation. Played by Xochiti Gomez, America Chavez is Marvel’s first LGBQT+ and Latin X character. Her very presence in the film paves the way for a more inclusive MCU that focuses on different groups of people, previously not represented under the Marvel banner.

The relationship between Chavez and Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is an integral part of the film’s message. For Stephen, America represents everything that he has been fighting for the past 10 years — the blip, the battle with Thanos, the lost lives, the death of Tony Stark. When the film opens, Strange is trying to figure out his place in the new world. The presumed love of his life is getting married, and that chapter of his life is over. When America bursts onto the scene, and he jumps into action to save her, Strange figured he was doing what he had always done, but for the viewer it becomes a potentially momentous occasion.

For anyone that has seen Spider-Man: No Way Home (at this point, is there anyone who hasn’t?) the similarities between Strange and Chavez’s relationship and his with Peter Parker are hard to ignore. He refers to her as “kid” just like he did with Peter and acts as a vessel through which both can gain a better understanding of who they are and what their powers mean in the grand scheme of the Marvel universe. However, the relationship between Dr. Strange and the newcomer has a more tender side. While no one will confuse the magical hero for a teen mentor, it is obvious from the outset that his interest in her well-being goes beyond learning more about the multiverse. As the Scarlet Witch would say, “all this for a girl you met yesterday.” Dr. Strange and America share an immediate connection that is vital to whether you think the film is a success or not. The two of them share painful looks back at their memories and become bonded by their past negative experiences. Strange, like us, realizes her importance to the world.

Representation on screen, especially in a movie as big as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness matters. As with any new introduction of a character, there are going to be people who will say that Marvel did not do enough to highlight her presence as a LGBQT+ and Latin X character. Throughout the movie, she can be seen wearing a pride pin on her famous jean jacket and when we get a snapshot of her memories, we can see her two mothers. Chavez and Wong have a humorous conversation in Spanish at the expense of the doctor, but otherwise there was nothing that would signify that her being on-screen is as momentous as many believe it should be.

This is the first step in the right direction for Marvel, and it was important for them to represent Chavez as she is, without making her sexual orientation and cultural heritage the entire scope of her character. Marvel audiences have deep-rooted connections with a walking tree and a talking raccoon — It's important for fans to get to know America Chavez as a person, without immediately making it about her sexual orientation. The film is our introduction to the character, one who figures to play a huge role in the upcoming phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it should be treated as such. There’s no doubt that the film could have done more to represent her, but that was not what the movie was about. As her character continues to develop, so will her relationships with those around her.

Image via Disney

As is the case with the juggernaut that is Marvel, fans' attention will immediately shift to the next project, the Ms. Marvel TV series coming to Disney+ in June. The show focuses on Kamala Khan, played by Iman Velllani, a 16-year-old Pakistani American high school student turned teenage superhero. Based off the trailer, the show will explore many facets of the Kamala Khan character, including being the first prominent Muslim in the MCU. In a matter of a month, the Marvel will have introduced two characters who represent groups of people who have not been a visible part of the MCU or mainstream popular culture. America Chavez’s role in Doctor Strange has opened the door for a wider range of people to find a person that represents them on screen.

The beginning of the multiverse has broadened fans' expectations about character debuts and interactions. There have been hints that Miles Morales will make his way into the live action world of Marvel and take up the mantel of Spider-Man. The 13-year-old son of an African American father and Puerto Rican mother would continue to usher in a phase of the Marvel universe that signifies a greater desire to represent everyone.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is a film that blends dreams and reality, and shows audiences the power some have over others. America Chavez learns to control her powers to save everyone, but the film ends with her continuing to harness her powers in Kamar-Taj.

This unintentional metaphor demonstrates that while Marvel may have more to do represent all their fans, America Chavez’s debut is a step in the right direction.

Read more about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

Who Is America Chavez in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?

Did (Spoiler) Really Die in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?

Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why Wanda Doesn't Search For Vision in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' [Exclusive]

Every Damned Spoiler for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

When Will 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness' be Available on Disney+?

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Post-Credits Scenes Explained: Could There Be More Multiverse Madness?

Who Are The Illuminati in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

Who Is Chthon, The Creator of the Darkhold in 'Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness'?

How 'Miracle in Milan' Creates Hope Through Magic

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matthew Galea (7 Articles Published) Matthew Galea is a feature article writer for Collider and freelance writer. More From Matthew Galea

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe