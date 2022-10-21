The upcoming dramedy Dumb Money has rounded out its all-star cast. Deadline has announced that America Ferrera is the newest addition to the ensemble, joining a lineup that includes Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, Vincent D'Onofrio, Seth Rogen, Anthony Ramos, Dane DeHaan, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson.

Based on Ben Mezrich's book The Antisocial Network, Dumb Money chronicles the story of when subreddit r/WallStreetBets brought down one of the biggest hedge funds in the world. It brings a portrayal of the "David vs. Goliath" battle as the group of internet trolls and loosely affiliated private investors attempted to short squeeze GameStop, changing Wall Street forever. The book itself spans the bizarre several days as financial titans fight back against the unexpected rivals that caused fortunes to be won and lost overnight.

Ferrera has had a busy few years on several fronts. She guest starred in Apple TV+'s WeCrashed and will next star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Barbie film, which is set to release next year. She also lends her voice to Disney and Pixar's Elio, which will release in 2024. However, she's recently best known for her run as Amy Sosa on Superstore, which aired its series finale in 2021. Ferrera also executive produced and directed the gone-too-soon Netflix series Gentefied, which followed a trio of cousins who try to save their grandfather's dying taco shop. She reunites with the streamer for her upcoming feature directorial debut I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, adapted from the Erika Sánchez novel of the same name.

Dumb Money is the latest of Mezrich's books to be adapted for screen. It follows the likes of The Social Network (based on The Accidental Billionaires) and 21 (based on Bringing Down the House). The screenplay was written by Orange Is the New Black scribes Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker. Craig Gillespie, who's previously worked on real-life-to-screen projects such as I, Tonya, The Finest Hours, and Pam & Tommy, directs and produces the feature. Aaron Ryder of Ryder Picture Company and Teddy Schwarzman of Black Bear Pictures serve as producers. Mezrich, Angelo, Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Schuker Blum, Johnny Holland, Kevin Ulrich, and Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss executive produce.

Dumb Money does not yet have a set release date, but production is currently underway.