Actress America Ferrera already had an impressive filmography before she went on to star in Barbie, which has been taking over the world since its release. There are a number of roles that she is well-known for, may it be the titular protagonist in the iconic, award-winning Ugly Betty, Amy in the hit workplace comedy Superstore, or Carmen in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. In short, she has starred in quite a few projects that have gained recognition over the years. But before all of that, Ferrera actually made her TV film debut as Yolanda "Yoli" Vargas in the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) Gotta Kick It Up!, which was only Ferrera's second major acting credit following her feature film debut in Real Women Have Curves.

What Is ‘Gotta Kick It Up!’ About?

Like many of the best Disney Channel Original Movies, Gotta Kick It Up! is all about dancing. It mainly follows the life of Daisy Salinas (Camille Guaty), a high school student who often gets in trouble in school. One day, she gets detention for disrupting her biology class with Ms. Bartlett (Susan Egan). To avoid this month-long punishment, she decides to convince the principal that she should instead spend the time doing an extracurricular activity. This is when the dance team in school is starting to form again, led by Ms. Bartlett. The teacher recruits some girls for the team, one of whom is a lively girl named Yoli (Ferrera), Daisy’s best friend.

The team starts off rocky, with Ms. Bartlett and the girls not really connecting well. After thinking that their coach doesn’t believe in them, the girls try to enter a competition by themselves — which further annoys Ms. Bartlett, especially upon knowing that the girls did great. Things do not improve until Daisy and Ms. Bartlett share a heart-to-heart conversation about their lives and how they are somehow the same. Eventually, the whole team comes back stronger — joining competitions and earning a name for themselves. By selling food and flowers and washing cars, the group saves up just enough money for them to finally enter the regional competition. In the end, Daisy applies for a cool performing arts school and the team gets second place. The moral of the story, like in many Disney Channel classics, is that teamwork is such an important element in making things work and that it’s important to prioritize your passion and not let anyone take that away from you.

Ferrera's Yoli is the perfect example of the film's message. Besides being Daisy’s best friend, Yoli is an incredible, bubbly girl who loves to dance her heart out. Give her any beat, and she’ll bring out the moves. At the beginning of the movie, there are students who insult her and make hurtful comments about her body. However, not once does Yoli let these comments get to her head. Instead, she just continues dancing, having fun, and being herself, in spite of the haters — and it’s the type of energy we should all aspire to.

Like 'Barbie,' 'Gotta Kick It Up!' Has an Important Message About Girlhood

This 2002 Disney Channel Original may not be as popular as other golden era DCOMs such as High School Musical or Cheetah Girls, but it definitely left a mark on many people, especially little girls who share the same dream as the girls in the film. It also gave some representation, as the film mostly stars young Latina girls. Other than that, this film is one of the first in DCOM history to showcase what being a “girlboss” really is. Gotta Kick It Up! is a film about utter determination, teamwork, and achieving your dreams. There are lots of movies out there with the same message, but this one is just as important. The rest of the girls on the dance team doubted their abilities at first, thinking that they were not good enough. But along the way, the whole team uplifted each other and slowly became confident in themselves. There are many different examples of this throughout the film.

As mentioned, there is a part in the film where they are trying to find easy ways to earn money to fund their upcoming competition. Another example is when Yoli finds out that she is failing math, which can result in her being kicked off of the team. However, the girls and Ms. Bartlett find a way to help her out, which is by letting Yoli handle counting the money they will be earning to prove that she can improve. There is also a time when Ms. Bartlett talks to one of the girls’ parents to convince them that their daughter is a vital part of the team. Over the course of the film, the girls manage to show everyone what they are capable of and even move on to the nationals. In short, the movie shows how important it is to work together, and how communicating is the way to avoid unnecessary problems.

The girls in the film also kept on repeating a simple yet motivational chant, which is “Sí se puede!”, translating to “Yes I can!” — which, fun fact, was actually cutely referenced in Barbie by the end of the film, specifically by Gloria’s (Ferrera) husband who is played by Ferrera’s real husband, Ryan Piers Williams. This is a subtle reference, but those who grew up watching Ferrera in Gotta Kick It Up! certainly appreciated this little Easter egg as it also signifies her growth as an actress as well as her inspiring characters throughout the years.

Ferrera Brings Something Fresh and Confident in ‘Gotta Kick It Up!’ and ‘Barbie’

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Ferrera is no stranger to taking on “girlboss” roles — and Yoli is one of them. She just exudes so much confidence and fierceness throughout the film, something that made other young people inspired. Yoli wouldn’t have the same impact if Ferrera didn’t play her. The way she is just so contagiously happy and simply wants to dance is refreshing to see, and it still is. Sure, she is not perfect, but she is just like any other girl with a passion. But besides being fierce and strong-willed, being a girlboss also means being kind, and Yoli possesses all of them. Ferrera brought the perfect balance in portraying Yoli, from teenage naivety to the utmost determination. There’s a lot to love about this character, and most of Yoli’s characteristics and energy can also be seen and felt in Barbie, where Ferrera plays a (human) mother named Gloria.

Overall, Ferrera has many movies and TV shows with a girlboss theme under her belt, and this one is no different. In fact, most of her characters are strong-willed, confident, and compassionate — characters who can inspire little ones to be who they want to be and not be ashamed of it.