America Ferrera is an accomplished and versatile actress known for her exceptional talent and compelling performances. Ferrera rose to prominence with her breakout role as Betty Suarez in the critically acclaimed television series Ugly Betty (2006-2010). Her portrayal of the lovable and resilient Betty earned her numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. With Ferrera starring in the highly anticipated Barbie movie as Gloria, a Mattel employee, it’s only appropriate to reflect and celebrate her craftsmanship and the projects she has starred in.

She has showcased her versatility through roles such as Carmen in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants film series (2005-2008), Ana in Real Women Have Curves (2002), and Amy in Superstore (2015-2021). Ferrera's performances consistently captivate audiences, and she continues to make a significant impact with her talent, charisma, and commitment to portraying diverse and empowering characters on screen.

11 ‘Gotta Kick It Up!’ (2002)

Gotta Kick It Up! is a 2002 Disney Channel original movie that tells the inspiring story of a group of middle school girls who form a dance team called The Dancing Barrios. Under the guidance of their dedicated teacher, Ms. Bartlett (Susan Egan), the girls discover their talent, passion, and the power of teamwork as they strive to win a dance competition.

Ferrera’s character, Yolanda "Yoli" Vargas, is one of the main characters and members of The Dancing Barrios. Yoli is a talented dancer who brings energy, determination, and a sense of humor to the group. Throughout the film, Yoli faces personal challenges, finds her voice, and learns the importance of believing in herself and supporting her teammates. Gotta Kick It Up! is one of Ferrera's earliest acting gigs and the movie that would kickstart the long-standing and successful acting career she has had.

10 ‘How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer’ (2005)

How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer follows three generations of Mexican-American women living in a small Arizona town as they navigate love, sexuality, and self-discovery during one eventful summer. Each woman navigates her journey, challenging societal expectations and cultural traditions.

Doña (Lucy Gallardo), the matriarch, meets a gardener named Don Pedro (Jorge Cervera Jr.), who teaches her how to garden but soon forms a romantic relationship with her; Lolita, Doña daughter, is torn between two men; while Blanca (America Ferrera), Lolita’s daughter and a teenager on the cusp of adulthood, embarks on a summer romance with the new boy in town. Blanca's coming-of-age story explores themes of first love, sexual awakening, and the complexities of cultural identity. Through humorous and poignant moments, How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer offers a heartfelt portrayal of the complexities of womanhood and the power of female relationships.

9 ‘Steel City’ (2006)

Steel City centers around the dysfunctional Mills family in a small Pennsylvania steel town. When their estranged father, Carl Lee (Tom Guiry), is arrested, his two sons, PJ (Thomas Guiry) and Ben (Clayne Crawford), confront their complicated relationship with him and face their struggles. The film delves into themes of family, forgiveness, and the struggle to escape the cycles of dysfunction. With nuanced performances and raw emotions, Steel City explores the complexities of human relationships and the quest for redemption in a small industrial community.

Ferrera’s character is Amy Barnes, a love interest and co-worker of PJ. Amy emotionally supports PJ as he grapples with his family's turmoil and aspirations. Her character brings warmth and understanding to the narrative, offering a sense of stability amidst the family's turbulence.

8 ‘Real Women Have Curves’ (2002)

Real Women Have Curves is a 2002 coming-of-age drama film centered around Ana García (America Ferrera), a young Mexican-American woman from a working-class family in Los Angeles. Ana grapples with her dreams, body image issues, and cultural expectations as she navigates her final summer before college.

The film explores themes of self-acceptance, female empowerment, and the complexities of family dynamics. America Ferrera's portrayal of Ana is heartfelt and authentic, capturing the character's struggles, aspirations, and resilience. Ferrera's performance resonated with audiences, as Ana's journey of self-discovery and embracing her body challenged societal beauty standards.

7 ‘WeCrashed’ (2022)

Based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of We Work, the miniseries WeCrashed explores the real-life events surrounding the rise and downfall of the co-working company WeWork. It follows charismatic co-founders Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) and Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway) as they build an empire, promising to revolutionize the workplace. However, their ambitious vision becomes clouded by questionable business practices and financial irregularities. As the company's valuation soars, cracks begin to appear, leading to its spectacular collapse and the impact it has on employees, investors, and the Neumanns themselves.

America Ferrera played the character of Elisha Kennedy in the series. Despite playing a fictional character, her character was actually intended to represent SoulCycle founder Julie Rice, who joined the WeWork team as Chief Brand Officer in 2017. WeCrashed offers a compelling look into the high-stakes world of tech startups and the human drama behind one of the most notorious business implosions in recent history.

6 ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ (1 & 2) (2005, 2008)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a film series based on the novels by Ann Brashares. The story revolves around four lifelong friends: Lena (Alexis Bledel), Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Bridget (Blake Lively), and Carmen (America Ferrera). Before parting ways for the summer, they discover a magical pair of jeans that miraculously fits each of them perfectly. They decide to share the pants, believing it will keep them connected as they embark on their separate journeys.

America Ferrera portrays Carmen, a talented writer who struggles with her self-esteem and relationship with her father. Throughout the films, Carmen navigates identity, family dynamics, and first love issues. In The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, the friends reunite during their college years, facing new challenges and deepening their bond. Carmen continues to evolve, grappling with the pursuit of her dreams and the complexities of adulthood.

5 ‘Barbie’ (2023)

Greta Gerwig’s live-action adaptation of Barbie follows the iconic duo Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) having a blast in their perfect and colorful world of Barbie Land. However, when they step into the world of humans, they soon learn about the wonders and obstacles of living among them.

In the movie, America Ferrera plays the role of a human and assistant to Mattel’s CEO, Gloria. Her lifetime love of Barbie dolls leads her to Barbie in the real world and eventually must help rescue Barbie Land from patriarchy. In an interview with The Cut, Ferrera reveals she never had the desire to play a Barbie doll in the movie as it never resonated with her. “My cousin had Barbies at her house, and we’d play with them there, but everything — from the Dreamhouse to the Corvette to the pool to the 20 different outfits — felt so inaccessible.” She further explains that Barbie dolls were mostly “blonde-haired and blue-eyed and perfect. She probably made me feel bad about myself as a kid.”

4 ‘Superstore’ (2015-2021)

Set in the fictional Cloud 9 megastore, Superstore is a sitcom that follows the lives of the store's diverse group of employees as they navigate the challenges and absurdities of their jobs. It explores themes of workplace dynamics, relationships, and the everyday struggles of retail workers. Other cast members include Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, and more.

America Ferrera played a significant role as Amy Sosa, one of the main characters. Amy starts as a dedicated employee but becomes more involved in the store's management throughout the series. Her character undergoes personal growth and challenges, including balancing work and family responsibilities. Ferrera's portrayal of Amy brought humor, relatability, and authenticity to the character, showcasing her comedic timing and acting range. She was an integral part of the ensemble cast, contributing to the show's success and popularity.

3 ‘Ugly Betty’(2006-2010)

2

Ugly Betty is a television series that aired from 2006 to 2010. The show follows the life of Betty Suarez (America Ferrera), an intelligent and kind-hearted young woman from Queens who lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine called Mode. Despite her unconventional appearance, Betty's exceptional skills and unwavering determination help her navigate the cutthroat fashion industry and prove her worth. Along the way, she faces various challenges, forms unlikely friendships, and discovers her identity.

Ferrera brings depth and authenticity to the character, capturing Betty's vulnerability, strength, and unwavering belief in herself. Her performance resonated with audiences, as Betty became a relatable and inspiring figure who defied societal expectations and embraced her unique qualities. Ferrera's portrayal in Ugly Betty showcased her versatility as an actress and solidified her place as a beloved and influential figure in the entertainment industry.

1 ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Film Series (2010-2019)

The How to Train Your Dragon film series is a trilogy of animated fantasy films. Set in the Viking world of Berk, the story revolves around a young Viking named Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and his bond with a young dragon named Toothless. As Hiccup and Toothless navigate their evolving friendship, they face challenges, forge alliances, and seek to establish peace between humans and dragons. It was announced that a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is in the works and is set for release in 2025.

America Ferrera voices Astrid Hofferson, one of Hiccup's closest friends and love interest. Astrid is a skilled warrior and dragon rider known for her bravery, loyalty, and sharp wit. Throughout the films, Astrid plays a crucial role in supporting Hiccup's efforts to understand and coexist with dragons. She is a strong and independent character, displaying determination and resourcefulness in their shared adventures.

KEEP READING:Discover the Magic of 'Barbie' Land in New 20 Minute Behind-the-Scenes Video