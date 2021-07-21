Apple TV+ continues to expand its reach, casting America Ferrera in the upcoming limited series WeCrashed, per Deadline. The series, which chronicles the rise and eventual downfall in 2019 of the tech startup WeWork, founded by Adam Neumann. Ferrera is set to play Elishia Kennedy, a young entrepreneur whose life completely changes once she joins the company.

The streamer is assembling a solid cast here for the limited series, as Jared Leto is set to take on the role of Adam Neumann. Anne Hathaway will portray Neumann's wife, Rebekah, while Kyle Marvin will tackle the role of Miguel McKelvey, the co-founder of WeWork. The showrunners behind WeCrashed are Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Little America) and Warner Bros. studio executive Drew Crevello. The duo is also taking on scripting duties for the series, which is based on the novel "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork" by David Brown.

Image via Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: NBC's 'Superstore' Is Getting a Spanish-Language Adaptation With a Supersized Season 1 Episode Order

Ferrera is no stranger to television, finishing up her work as Amy Sosa on NBC's comedy hit Superstore just this past March. She also portrayed the role of Betty Suarez on the ABC series Ugly Betty from 2006 until its cancellation in 2010. Directing is also in Ferrera's skillset, as she oversaw the third episode of the Netflix series Gentefied, in addition to serving as executive producer. She is returning for both roles in the show's second season, which recently wrapped production and is expected to release later in 2021. Her directing talents will translate soon to the big screen, where she will be directing the feature film adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel, "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," written by Erika Sánchez.

WeCrashed is expected to take a dramatic look at the fallout of WeWork, a move that's not too surprising given the additions of Leto and Hathaway. The series joins a long line of impressive projects in the pipeline for Apple TV+, with films like Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation, starring Will Smith, in production. The streamer's most recent offerings include the musical comedy Schmigadoon! and the Stephen King adaptation of Lisey's Story. On the film side, Apple TV+ released Cherry in March, with the 2021 Sundance hit CODA set to premiere on August 13.

There's no release date yet for WeCrashed, but with the casting ramping up, hopefully, this will change soon.

KEEP READING: The Best Shows on AppleTV+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Manifest' May Be Saved by Netflix or NBC After All Have 'manifesters' followed their callings and rescued their favorite show from its death date?

Read Next

John Lutz (5 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz