Netflix has revealed the first images from America: The Motion Picture, which is shaping up to be one of the more insane animated movies in recent memory. The film hits the streaming service on June 30, and comes with a stacked roster of talent on either side of the recording booth.

A wildly tongue-in-cheek look at the American Revolution, Channing Tatum voices a buff and chainsaw-wielding George Washington, who assembles a team to take on Benedict Arnold and King James. Washington’s cohorts include a beer-swilling Sam Adams, renowned scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed equestrian Paul Revere and an angry Geronimo in what sounds as though it’ll be an animated cross between The Avengers and Mel Gibson’s The Patriot, which is kind of awesome if we’re being honest.

Archer executive producer Matt Thompson directs from a script by Wonder Woman and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scribe Dave Callaham, with Tatum listed as one of the producers alongside partner Reid Carolin, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also on board.

The voice cast includes Simon Pegg as King James, Judy Greer as Martha Dandridge, Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere and Raoul Trujillo as Geronimo. The ensemble additionally features Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Will Forte, Andy Samberg and many more, although their roles haven’t been confirmed as of yet.

One of the main creative driving forces behind Archer teaming up with Lord and Miller for an adult-orientated animated romp sounds like something to get excited about, especially given the latter duo’s propensity and track record when it comes to top-tier animated content.

As well as writing and directing Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The LEGO Movie, Lord and Miller were heavily involved in the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and produced Netflix’s upcoming The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which has been collecting rave reviews ahead of its addition to the platform this coming Friday.

You can check out the first images from America: The Motion Picture below, with Netflix also debuting a brief teaser now that an official release date has been locked in.

