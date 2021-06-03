For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins is revealed.

Netflix has released the first official trailer and new first-look images for America: The Motion Picture, brought to us from the "founding fathers" behind such titles as Archer, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Expendables, and Magic Mike. The trailer comes on the heels of a teaser that was released in late April confirming the animated film's extensive voice cast, as well as an overarching summer sizzle reel from Netflix advertising their slate of movies for the upcoming season.

Based on the swordfights, jetpacks, robots, and neon-clad strippers(?!), this is going to be one absurdly revisionist take on U.S. history. (Granted, hearing Channing Tatum as George Washington say, "Let's go start a f*cking revolution!" is probably a fair indicator that we're going to be watching a fully historically accurate movie, right?) At least we know now how that crack in the Liberty Bell actually formed.

America: The Motion Picture is directed by Matt Thompson and written by Dave Callaham. In addition to Tatum, the voice cast includes Jason Mantzoukas as Samuel Adams, Olivia Munn as Thomas Edison, Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere, Judy Greer as Martha Washington, Will Forte as Abraham Lincoln, Raoul Max Trujillo as Geronimo, Killer Mike as Blacksmith, Simon Pegg as King James, and Andy Samberg as Benedict Arnold. Producers for the project are Tatum, Thompson, Callaham, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Will Allegra, Peter Kiernan, Reid Carolin, and Eric Sim.

America: The Motion Picture premieres June 30 on Netflix. Check out the official trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for America: The Motion Picture:

In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father's Founding… uh, Fathers.

