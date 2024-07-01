The Big Picture 10-year-old Maya Neelakantan impressed AGT judges with a perfect rendition of Papa Roach's "Last Resort" on guitar.

Known for her talent in India, Maya gained 48k followers on Instagram before her AGT audition.

Despite tough competition, Maya's chances of winning AGT are high, backed by her talent and support.

On the recent June 25 episode of America's Got Talent, a completely unsuspecting judging panel and audience witnessed one of the show's most surprising performances from 10-year-old (now 11) Maya Neelakantan. Accompanied by her hopeful family and her trusty guitar, a seemingly shy Maya suddenly ripped into a perfect rendition of Papa Roach's "Last Resort". The song is famed for being a tricky one to perfect, with many having tried and failed, so for someone just ten years of age to master, not just the song, but her nerves too, is nothing short of remarkable.

Back home in Chennai, India, Maya is already known for her impressive talent. Showcasing just how far she'd traveled to grace the AGT stage by wearing a traditional Indian saree, Maya proved almost everyone watching, who may have not expected much from someone so young, wrong. However, a minority would have known about her ability thanks to her Instagram page, on which she has 48k followers. Maya has been busy celebrating her audition on her page, even going as far as to make an adorable post thanking everyone who has helped her along the way. The question remains, however, can she win the entire show?

Maya Isn't 'America's Got Talent's First Great Guitar Performance

She may be the youngest to do it, but there have been other great guitarists to appear on AGT. One such audition, by Polish performer Marcin Patrzalek in Season 2019, elicited a similar level of shock from the judges and audience. This was because of his ability to use the guitar like several instruments in one, producing an experience like nothing seen before on the show as he played a medley of Beethoven's 5th Symphony and System of a Down's "Toxicity". A percussive fingerstyle guitarist, Patrzalek has since had a successful career outside of AGT, making up for his inability to get past the live semi-finals.

What happens to Maya following this exciting moment remains to be seen, but it is certain that not only does she have the time to succeed, but she also has the talent. All four judges were simply blown away by her raw ability, especially considering just how far she had traveled to be on the show. America's Got Talent Season 19 has already seen an incredible array of talent, so much so that more golden buzzers had to be introduced, meaning Maya will be up against some tough competition going forward. Still, her chances are just as good as anyone else's, backed by all the support she has back home and, following that audition, in the US.

Maya Neelakantan left the judges' jaws dropped following a stunning guitar performance. You can catch up with all episodes of America's Got Talent Season 19 on Peacock.

