If you watch a lot of arthouse movies, you're probably going to come across films that weren’t made in America, or by American directors (see La Dolce Vita, The Seventh Seal, In the Mood for Love, etc.). That’s not a criticism of the U.S. film industry, nor a suggestion that international films are automatically better; more just an observation. But there have been American arthouse films, and some of them have been genuinely great.

What follows is a rundown of some of the best films classifiable as arthouse that were U.S. productions. Admittedly, some of these were co-productions between the U.S. and some other territories, but of those films, those that feel American – and feature English dialogue most prominently – are able to qualify for present purposes.

10 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' (1992)

Directed by David Lynch

While it was on the air, Twin Peaks was about as close to arthouse as television got. Even with its age, so much of it still feels strange, offbeat, compelling, and distinctly Lynchian. So, when it came time to do a follow-up, in the form of the prequel/sequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, things were unsurprisingly weird again, arguably even more so than they ever were during the show’s first two seasons.

Much of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me showcases Laura Palmer’s life in the lead-up to her horrific death; the event that kickstarts the main plot of the TV show. It’s very arthouse, quite horrific, and psychologically intense, with David Lynch bringing his style to Twin Peaks in a truly unfiltered way, given there were no limitations here in terms of content or narrative (TV, in the 1990s, could be fairly restrictive).