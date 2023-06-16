Justin Spitzer's workplace comedy, Superstore, garnered a lot of praise since its debut in 2015 due to the show's authentic and humorous depiction of working in retail. The series creator then followed it up with another workplace-centered sitcom in 2021 titled American Auto, this time focusing on employees and executives working for a Detroit-based automobile company. Much like its predecessor, the series also received favorable critical reception, with a current 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, after the series was renewed for a second season last year, NBC has announced that it will be shutting down production on the satirical comedy.

The announcement comes shortly after NBC ordered Spitzer's other workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, to run for an entire season, joining the network's list of cancelled comedy shows, including Young Rock and Grand Crew, both of which were cancelled just a few days ago. With the renewals of Night Court, Lopez vs. Lopez, and St. Denis Medical, the network is likely rebuilding its comedy library this year.

Though the verdict was arguably unfair considering all the critical praise the series has received so far, the second season of American Auto did not perform well compared to its last season, with an average of 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating. Sadly, Season 2's viewership was considerably low in comparison to last year's 2.7 million viewers, with a 0.5 demo rating.

What is American Auto About?

Set at an automotive company in Detroit, American Auto follows a group of the company's executives as they try to rebrand Payne Motors' image in light of the rapid changes in the automobile industry. However, when the new CEO, Katherine Hastings, appeared with little to no knowledge about cars, the company's executives and employees teamed up to lead their company in a new direction before it's too late. A story that combines workplace and outside work dilemmas, American Auto was lauded for sharing similarities with Superstore while subsequently being the exact opposite. While Superstore features lovable characters, Spitzer managed to create unlikable characters out of the show's talented cast members with a comedic story highlighting the dark side of corporate life.

Produced by Universal Television, the series' dysfunctional team of workmates stars Ana Gasteyer as Katherine Hastings, Harriet Dyer as Sadie Ryan, Jon Barinholtz as Wesley Payne, Tye White as Jack Fortin, Michael Benjamin Washington as Cyrus Knight, Humphrey Ker as Elliot Chisholm, and X Mayo as Dorothy "Dori" Otis, with Brad Hall, Matthew Moy, and Elizabeth Hinkler starring in recurring roles. You can watch the Season 2 trailer below.