The Big Picture American Born Chinese has been cancelled by Disney+ after one season due to low viewership numbers.

Producers are looking for a new home for the series but it is uncertain if Jin Wang can complete his mission as a hero.

Ben Wang played the show's hero, Jin, alongside Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Wu, and Ke Huy Quan.

Jin Wang's (Ben Wang) journey won't reach its full potential, as American Born Chinese has been canceled at Disney+ after one season, according to Variety. The adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel premiered on the streaming platform last summer, but low viewership numbers didn't allow the studio to move forward with a second installment. The producers behind the project will attempt to find a new home for the series after today's cancelation, and time will tell if Jim will be able to complete his mission as a hero, or if this truly means the end for American Born Chinese.

A second season of American Born Chinese would've resolved the cliffhanger established in the first season's finale, where Jim returned to his house only to find that his parents were missing. Princess Iron Fan (Poppy Liu) asked him to join her if he ever wanted to see his parents again, setting the stage for the boy's next adventure. Unfortunately, Jim actually might not be able to rescue his parents, with their fate left as a mystery with the cancelation of the show. Nevertheless, Jim was only starting to master his powers after a strange visit changed his life forever.

Following the premise of the graphic novel it was based on, American Born Chinese tells the story of how Jim got himself involved in an ancient mythological war by befriending Sun Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu), son of the Monkey King, Sun Wukong (Daniel Wu). Jim has to help his new friend escape from Niu Mowang (Leonard Wu), the Bull Demon, while struggling to embrace his identity in a school that seems to reject him for who he is. Fortunately, he counted with the help of some very powerful beings throughout his journey, allowing to fight back against the forces of evil who wanted to hurt Sun Wei-Chen.

A Reunion From Across the Multiverse

Michelle Yeoh portrayed Guanyin, the Goddess of Mercy, with the deity moving in with Jim's family while trying to figure out how to defeat the antagonists who wanted to confront the boys. On the other hand, Ke Huy Quan played the role of Jamie Yao, a former actor famous for a role he played when he was a child. The pair recently starred together in Everything Everywhere All At Once, the movie that took the world by storm when it won seven Academy Awards. Even if American Born Chinese has come to an end, it will always remain a beautiful insight into Chinese mythology and culture, with some episodes directed and produced by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Check out the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

