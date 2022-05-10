Since its announcement back in October, the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese has been putting together quite a collection of talent both in front and behind the camera. Now, another all-star actress can be added to that list. Variety is reporting that Stephanie Hsu, star of Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, has been cast in a guest starring role in the action-comedy.

The casting of Hsu will see the actress reuniting with fellow cast members of the acclaimed film, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, both of whom were previously announced to be attached to the project. This series will also see her working with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, who will serve as both the series' director and executive producer. The action-comedy series will be an adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name and will star Ben Wang as Jin Wang, an average teenager trying to find a balance between his high school social life and immigrant home life. Everything changes when Jin meets a new foreign student and is unknowingly pulled into a conflict between Chinese mythological gods. Hsu will be playing the character Shiji Niangniang, also known as the Goddess of Stones. She works in a modern-day jewelry shop along with her magical dog. The series began production back in February.

Hsu has received high praise for her performance in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, which has quickly become one of 2022's most beloved films. She also has several TV credits which include a recurring role in the Hulu series The Path and a recurring role as Mei in the third season of the popular Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the latter of which saw her be a part of the cast that won the SAG Award for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series" in 2020. Other upcoming projects for Hsu include being a part of the upcoming Rian Johnson Peacock series Poker Face, which will be the writer-director's first time in the writing position for a television series.

The adaptation of American Born Chinese is written by Emmy Award-winning writer Kelvin Yu and Charles Yu, both of whom also serve as executive producers alongside Cretton and Yang. Yu also serves as showrunner on the series. Additional executive producers on the project include Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Asher Goldstein, and Erin O’Malley. The upcoming Disney+ series is produced by 20th Television.

There is no release date yet for American Born Chinese, though the series is currently in production. You can read the official description of American Born Chinese below.

"American Born Chinese" tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The show is a genre-hopping action-comedy that explores issues of identity, culture, and family.

