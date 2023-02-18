Disney+ is set to bring a new, highly-anticipated show to its platform this year. American Born Chinese, based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name, is a unique and groundbreaking production that promises to be one of the standout series of the year. Written by Charles Yu and Kelvin Yu (Master of None), the action-comedy will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). In addition to Cretton, Lucy Liu (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) has confirmed that she will also be taking on a directorial role in the series.

The show is produced by original author Gene Luen Yang, Destin Daniel Cretton, Kelvin Yu, Melvin Mar, and Jake Kasdan. Mar and Kasdan have worked together previously on films like Sex Tape, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jumanji: The Next Level. The production companies behind American Born Chinese are MarVista Entertainment and 20th Television. Paired with a stacked cast of Asian-American actors, the series is sure to be a big hit. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the show!

What Is American Born Chinese About?

American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, a Chinese-American teenager who struggles with his identity in a predominantly white American culture. The show takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery, as Jin learns to navigate the complexities of his cultural background and the expectations of those around him. When he meets a foreign exchange student named Wei-Chen, he finds himself pulled into a battle among the Gods of Chinese mythology.

The most predominant of the Gods is a character called “The Monkey King.” This character was first introduced to Chinese folklore in the 16th-century novel, Journey to the West. There are a few stories about this kung-fu-practicing Monkey King, but the most common tale tells the story about The Monkey King refusing to accept himself, specifically his physical form. He begins to change himself, thus changing his outward appearance into a more human form. After he is trapped in a cave in a mountain, he is eventually convinced by a friend that he needs to accept his original form in order to solve his problems. Once The Monkey King reverts to his normal shape and size, he is able to easily escape his rocky prison.

The show is a coming-of-age story that explores themes of ethnicity, identity, and belonging, making it a timely and relevant addition to the Disney+ lineup.

Who Is in The American Born Chinese Cast?

The main character, Jin Wang, will be played by Ben Wang. He is best known for his recent appearances in the films Sex Appeal and Good Egg. He made his first acting appearance in 2021 in the television series MacGuyver and is also credited with writing and directing a short film that same year called Walter and France. Jin’s parents, Christine and Simon, are played by Yann Yann Yeo and Chin Han, respectively. Yeo is a Malaysian actress best known for Wet Season. Chin Han has most recently been seen as Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat and as Lau in The Dark Knight.

Academy Award-nominated actress, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) will be playing the role of Guanyin. Guanyin is a bodhisattva in Chinese mythology who is associated with compassion and mercy. She is also known as the "Goddess of Mercy" and is one of the most popular and revered deities in Chinese culture. She is often depicted with a serene expression, wearing flowing robes and a headdress, and holding a lotus flower or a vase. In Chinese mythology, Guanyin is also believed to have the ability to alleviate suffering and grant blessings and is often called upon in times of need.

Yeoh is rejoined by former Everything Everywhere All At Once co-stars, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. Quan was originally a child actor, starring in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom before stepping away from his acting career. He credits seeing the success of the Korean film Parasite by director Bong Joon-ho at the 2019 Academy Awards for bringing him back out of the shadows and into starring roles once more. Now, Ke Huy Quan is an Oscar contender for Best Supporting Actor and will be playing a character named Freddy Wong.

Before her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once (which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Stephanie Hsu also appeared in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. She will be playing a recurring character named Shiji Niangniang. She is a deity in Chinese folk religion and Taoism who is often associated with fertility, childbirth, and protecting women and children.

Daniel Wu (Westworld) will be taking on the role of Sun Wukong, also known as “The Monkey King.” It’s unclear whether he will be an ally or an antagonist to Jin Wang, but considering the similarities in their characters’ struggle with identity, he will undoubtedly teach Jin a serious lesson or two.

Jim Liu will be making his debut acting performance in his role as Wei-Chen, the foreign exchange student who befriends Jin Wang and ultimately introduces him to the world of the mythological Chinese Gods. Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic: Mystery City) will also join the cast as Amelia, Jin Wang’s girlfriend. James Hong, who played Gong-Gong in Everything Everywhere All At Once, will be a recurring character called the Jade Emperor. Other recurring characters include Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul) as Princess Iron Fan, Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) as Ji Gong, and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) as Ao Guang.

When Did American Born Chinese Film?

In late February 2022, executive producer Melvin Mar announced on Instagram that filming had begun for the Disney+ series.

In early July 2022, Ke Huy Quan took to Instagram to announce that filming had wrapped for the series.

Is There a Trailer for American Born Chinese?

As of yet, there is no official trailer. However, Disney+ has released a brief teaser trailer and an In Production Featurette that introduces you to a few of the main characters and shows some of the behind the scene footage. You can watch them below!

When Does American Born Chinese Come Out?

No official release date for American Born Chinese has been announced yet, but the trailer does indicate that the show will be released on Disney+ sometime this spring. Fans can stay tuned for updates on the release date and any other news related to American Born Chinese.