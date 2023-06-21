Based on the 2009 Eisner Award-winning graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, Disney+'s YA series American Born Chinese was released in May. Weaving the complex nature of father-son relationships with the added complication of the mythical, American Born Chinese, which others might have argued has not attained its full potential, is set to stretch the breadth of its coverage. The Walt Disney Company will offer its viewers the opportunity to watch select episodes of the series across ABC, Hulu, Roku, and beginning June 21, on YouTube, to celebrate the continued success of the show.

A slightly overbearing mother and her teenage son Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who is trying to navigate his way through high school, are at the center of the story for the series. After meeting Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu), a boy who is more than what he seems and ending caught up in a battle of Chinese mythological gods, Jin's life changes dramatically. For some reason, Wei-Chen asks Jin for help finding a valuable artifact, after running away from his father, Sun WuKong (Daniel Wu) and arriving on Earth.

American Born Chinese has so far, proven to be a hit with critics as reflected in a critic score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, where it was declared one of the best TV and Streaming Shows of 2023. The first episode will premiere on ABC on June 24 at 8 p.m. ET, and be available from today until July 23 on YouTube, while the first three episodes will air on Hulu and Roku from June 26 to July 9.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Daniel Wu and Jimmy Liu on 'American Born Chinese' Wirework Fight Scenes and Monkey Prosthetics

The American Born Chinese A-Listers

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and Lucy Liu, American Born Chinese boasts a collection of what can only be described as an impressive cast, including Academy Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), and Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic). Other members on the call sheet includes Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan. The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

American Born Chinese is streaming on Disney+ now. Watch the trailer below: