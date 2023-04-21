There’s nothing quite like a reunion between legendary actors, except when you drop them back into a multiverse. Today, Disney+ released the first official trailer for their upcoming series American Born Chinese which features Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan back in action fighting against the darkest powers of this world and the one beyond it. Along with the adult star power, the film has also assembled a killer up-and-coming cast list with Chang Can Dunk’s Ben Wang and Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu starring as two teenage boys tasked with saving the world.

The trailer introduces us to Jin Wang (Wang) a Chinese American teenager who struggles to celebrate his family’s heritage while fitting in with his high school peers. After being tasked with showing a new Chinese student (Liu) the ropes, Jin thinks that his social life is officially taking a nosedive. But, when the student reveals himself as a being beyond this Earth, who has been sent on a mission to save life as we know it, Jin goes on the adventure of a lifetime, hopping dimensions and taking on mythological Chinese gods.

Finding the perfect home among other coming-of-age tales including The Crossover and Mila and the Multiverse, American Born Chinese will fit perfectly alongside Disney+’s ever-growing slate of youth-centered content. And - of course - there’s plenty for the fantasy-loving adults here too. Based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name, there’s no one out there who can’t relate to the awkward and angst-filled teen years of wanting to fit in. This story just shakes things up with larger-than-life action scenes filled to the brim with masterfully performed Kung-Fu.

Image via Disney+

Who Else Is in American Born Chinese?

Also starring in the series will be Wet Season’s Yeo Yann Yann, Mortal Kombat’s Chin Han, Just Add Magic’s Sydney Taylor, and Reminiscence’s Daniel Wu. As we said at the top, we love a reunion, especially between one of the most dynamite call sheets in existence which is why we were beyond stoked to learn that fellow Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Stephanie Hsu and James Hong will also be joining the ensemble cast alongside Ronny Chieng (M3GAN), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Leonard Wu (Marco Polo), and Poppy Liu (Hacks).

Check out the trailer for American Born Chinese below and catch the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed series when it begins streaming on Disney+ on May 24.