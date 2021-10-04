Disney+ has given a series order for the adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel, American Born Chinese. The action-comedy series will be both directed and executively produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Joining Cretton as executive producer are the show's writers, Emmy Award-winning Kelvin Yu (Bob's Burgers) and Charles Yu (Legion, Westworld). Yu will also act as the showrunner on the series.

Cretton spoke very highly of the adaption's script, saying, "Reading Kelvin's riveting adaptation of Gene's incredible novel had me laughing and crying and jumping out of my chair on every page. I feel deeply connected to the characters in this story and the brilliant team bringing it to life. This show is going to be unlike anything we've experienced on TV, and I can't wait for the world to see what we're cooking up." Other executive producers on the project include Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Asher Goldstein, and Yang.

President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, had this to say about the newly announced series:

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan and thrilled that Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct. The team are visionaries in bringing character-driven adventures to life, and we cannot wait for our audience to experience this fantastically memorable and imaginative adaptation of the graphic novel. This is a great universal story that moves between worlds and explores the impact of culture, identity, and acceptance through the lens of adolescence."

"Gene Luen Yang's book is a staple in American literature, and deeply important to a whole generation of readers," said showrunner Kelvin Yu about American Born Chinese, which was released in 2006 and was both written and illustrated by Yang. "Destin and Melvin are storytellers working at the highest level imaginable. It's all so exciting and so humbling to be a part of." Yang also spoke about his experience adapting his work as well as his time with the team, saying:

"I feel so lucky to be working with this team. Melvin Mar is a man with a vision, and I'm deeply grateful that he took this project under his wing. Kelvin Yu is a phenomenal talent. His script brings to television everything I wanted to get across in my book. And Destin Cretton... who in America isn't a fan of Destin Cretton right now? I can't wait for him to bring his signature blend of action and heart to the show. When I was in high school, I was such a big Disney fan that I had at least one Mickey Mouse item on me at all times: a wallet, a watch, a belt buckle, a t-shirt, something. Being a part of Disney+ is a dream come true."

There is no release date yet for American Born Chinese. Read the official description of American Born Chinese below.

"American Born Chinese" tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The show is a genre-hopping action-comedy that explores issues of identity, culture, and family.

