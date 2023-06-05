American Born Chinese is an adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name in 2006. The series follows American teenager Jin Wang (Ben Wang) who hopes to improve his social life which he feels is derailed by the arrival of a new foreign student, Wei-Chen Sun (Jimmy Liu). However, Jin learns that Wei-Chen is the son of the legendary Monkey King (Daniel Wu), Sun Wukong, and is on a quest to find the Fourth Scroll which will stop the Bull Demon (Leonard Wu). Wei-Chen enlists Jin’s help while Jin endures his own trials of self-discovery.

The ending of American Born Chinese raises many questions following the battle with the Bull Demon, Niu Mowang. Wei-Chen was able to complete his quest of finding the Fourth Scroll and helping his father, Wukong, stop the Mowang’s uprising against heaven. The Fourth Scroll was revealed to be Jin, who was able to stop the blast from the Monkey King’s stolen staff which would have annihilated all of his friends and family, impacting both heaven and Earth. The season nearly tied all the loose narrative threads, until the appearance of Princess Iron Fan (Poppy Liu) who was threatening Jin by holding his parents hostage.

What Are Princess Iron Fan's Goals?

The series has introduced little about the character but has alluded to her interest in the sutras, including the Fourth Scroll. In a flashback to before Wukong was the Great Sage Equal to Heaven, Iron Fan was interested in Mowang's idea of retrieving the sutras and helping him. She also aided Wukong and Mowang in accessing the then-current Great Sage, Ao Guang (Jimmy O. Yang), extracting a guarantee that both remember her for helping them. Her motivation to help Wukong and Mowang was based on Wukong bragging that Mowang was to become the next Great Sage. She seems to be an entity that has little concern for breaking the rules if it improves her status.

She seemed to have an interest in both the sutras and Mowang. After Ao Guang's announcement that Wukong would be the next Great Sage, Princess Iron Fan invited Mowang to visit her home in Flame Mountain. The flashback was thousands of years ago, and she seemed to be the only connection he made after his disagreement with Wukong.

Which Characters Could Appear in Season 2?

American Born Chinese introduced a variety of interesting characters based on the Journey to the West novel. Three of the most well-known characters in the show have been the Monkey King, Guanyin (Michelle Yeoh), and the Bull Demon. A few others that have made prominent appearances include Pigsy, Sandy, Ao Guang, and Princess Iron Fan. One of the most likely characters to appear in the second season is Nezha, as he has been mentioned multiple times by Guanyin and Wei-Chen. The Journey to the West has many characters, so other prominent figures from the novel will likely make an appearance.

However, since the series has one foot in reality, some additional non-fantastical characters may make an appearance such as Jin’s aunt mentioned as a source of refuge for his mother. Since Anuj (Mahi Alam), one of Jin’s closest friends, is one of only two mortals aware of the existence of a mystical world, it is possible Anuj will continue to be involved. Further, during the battle with the Bull Demon, it is mentioned by the school principal that Anuj has ‘loaded’ parents so their resources or the characters might also be featured. There may be more characters to come, but since these would likely be original characters outside the Journey to the West novel, there is no reference upon which to draw.

What Is Jin’s Power?

While Mowang is talking to Iron Fan via flashback, he shares that the first three sutras of Discipline, Discourse, and Philosophy could be anything from a rock to a crab indicating they could be anyone or any object. Ji Gong (Ronny Chieng) who had also been searching for the Fourth Scroll elaborates that it could be anywhere, but his search led him to the town in which Jin resides. After the battle, Wukong tells Wei-Chen that Jin himself is the Fourth Scroll. This is then conveyed by Wei-Chen to Jin confirming that he was who Wei-Chen had been looking for.

Previously, however, Gong showed Wei-Chen his four paintings that explain everything he knew about the Fourth Scroll. The first one referred to the events from Journey to the West, where Wukong accompanied a group of people on a journey to get the three sutras, which were transcribed onto three scrolls. Another painting described that the sutra of power, the Fourth Scroll, was destroyed by the Buddha and dispersed, what Gong described as “absolute power,” throughout the Earth. The third painting elaborated on how two families tried to collect the fragments of the Fourth Scroll to control their territories, which led to war. However, the final painting explained the Buddha’s proclamation that “only when the warring factions find harmony will the ultimate power of the sutra be revealed.”

While we learn in the last episode that Jin himself is the harmony created by his parents, prior, the fourth painting with orange and green swirls gave Wei-Chen the impression that the Fourth Scroll was a pair of jade necklaces belonging to Jin’s parents. The assumption is reasonable since the parents come from warring families. However, the necklaces were not the Fourth Scroll, the painting was a symbol of the love that Jin’s parents have for their son and the love he has for both of them. In Jin’s dream, his mother says that he is all the pieces becoming one, which alludes to the pieces of the Fourth Scroll.

According to series creator Kelvin Yu and executive producer Destin Daniel Cretton, “Jin’s power is his voice.” Jin was able to stop the blast from the Monkey King’s staff, seemingly without speaking, so there may be some broader interpretations of voice, which correlates to his bravery, confidence, and self-esteem. Throughout the season, Jin has mostly been an insecure character who infrequently utilizes his voice when interacting with others. However, in the instances when he does, such as on the soccer field, in the school cafeteria, and during the cosplay performance, he makes a significant impact on his listeners. To definitively get answers there will have to be a second season to see how the journeys of these characters unfold.

