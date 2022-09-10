A first look at the upcoming Disney+ original series American Born Chinese dropped today at the D23 Expo. Production just wrapped for the exciting series based on the popular genre-hopping graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.

American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an average teenager struggling to juggle his high school social circle with his home life. Things get more complicated when he meets a new student on the first day of the school year. As worlds collide, Jin finds himself unwittingly entangled in a battle among Chinese mythological gods. The American Born Chinese featurette starts by placing viewers in an awkward car ride with Jin’s mother, Christine Wang (Yeo Yann Yann), who asks him if he is wearing clean underwear before evolving into clips jam packed with engaging action sequences juxtaposed with the life of a typical teenager. In an interview included in the featurette, Wang goes on to explain that American Born Chinese “explores culture and identity through the lens of adolescence.”

In addition to Wang and Yann, the American Born Chinese cast includes Chin Han as Simon Wang, Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, Jimmy Liu as Wei-Chen and Sydney Taylor as Amelia. Recent announcements confirmed that both Poppy Liu and Stephanie Hsu will be a part of the series, as well. Daniel Wu and Michelle Yeoh also join the cast as Sun Wukong "The Monkey King" and Guanyin, respectively. Yeoh, who is also featured in the featurette, goes on to describe the upcoming series as filled with fun and magic as well as “badass action.”

Serving as executive producer and showrunner for American Born Chinese is the Emmy award-winning writer-producer Kelvin Yu, best known for his work on Bob’s Burgers and Central Park. Yu mentions that the series will have several characters that viewers may recognize from popular Chinese movies.

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of the new Disney+ series, has hits like Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Short Term 12 under his belt. Cretton is also serving as an executive producer alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan, who previously worked together on Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Yang is also executive producing in addition to Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.) and Asher Goldstein (Short Term 12). The upcoming series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

The premiere date has yet to be announced for American Born Chinese, but tune in to Collider for any future updates. Don’t forget to check out the In Production Featurette clip for American Born Chinese below.

