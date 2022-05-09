Broadway’s ever-evolving lineup continues to attract some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters. The current roster of shows includes Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga in Macbeth, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, Hugh Jackman in The Music Man, Beanie Feldstein in the long-awaited revival of Funny Girl, and Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen in Martin McDonagh’s critically-acclaimed comedy Hangmen. Clearly, there’s no shortage of star-studded excitement in Midtown Manhattan. But rare is the day when you find a show as funny, unpredictable, terrifying, and all-consuming as American Buffalo.

Written by David Mamet, who earned a Pulitzer Prize for his Tony-nominated play Glengarry Glen Ross in 1984, American Buffalo made its Broadway debut in 1977 with Robert Duvall, Kenneth McMillan, and John Savage playing the show’s three characters. Now in its third Broadway revival, which is impeccably directed by Neil Pepe, this American classic feels as edgy and relevant as ever. The entire play takes place on one Friday in a Chicago junk shop. Specifically, Don’s Resale Shop, which as the title suggests, is owned by Donny (Laurence Fishburne), a stoic and jaded businessman and grifter who’s looking to squeeze the most out of the American dream. In addition to trying to keep his shop–and pockets–full, he’s the reluctant mentor to Bobby (Darren Criss), a simple-minded junkie who serves as his errand boy, and a friend to Teach (Sam Rockwell), his narcissistic and paranoid poker pal who routinely barges into the shop to whine and holler with intense vulgarity about those that he believes are out to get him.

On this given Friday, Donny is particularly peeved about a recent sale he made involving an American Buffalo nickel. Ever since he sold it for $90, he’s been having doubts about its worth, and believes he could’ve (and should’ve) gotten more money for it. We soon learn that, in addition to the usual coffee run, Bobby’s (allegedly) been keeping a watchful eye on the customer who bought the nickel because, well, Donny wants to steal it back. In a brief break from one of his long-winded and insult-laden tirades, Teach learns of the bubbling scheme and wants in, too.

While all three men do a superb job in their respective roles, it’s Rockwell who commands your attention. Teach is by far the most colorful and expressive character of the trio, which inherently gives the actor cast in the role the upper hand. But Rockwell’s wise-guy charm and ambitious energy we’ve seen for years on screen is what makes his turn as Teach even richer. With a simple twitch of his mustache or ill-timed comb of his hair, it’s clear that he’s plotting his next move (or profanity). Rockwell taps into a similar swagger and preparedness he brought to his performance as theater choreographer Bob Fosse in the limited series Fosse/Verdon, a role that not only earned him a SAG award, but further cemented his appreciation for all things theater. Donny may own the shop, but Teach makes it clear that it’s his world, and we’re just living in it.

Fishburne and Criss make for a compelling duo as Donny and Bobby, respectively. Though neither one of them has nearly as much to say as Teach, they both manage to tell you exactly how they are feeling with their contrasting expressions. Their conversations have a staccato rhythm that creates a business-like environment. (Any bit of professionalism in the shady shop, however, immediately vanishes once Teach forces himself into the fold). Fishburne wears Donny’s intense temperament consistently throughout the play, which makes his manic outburst towards the end of Act 2 all the more terrifying. Don’s frustration is palpable, and Fishburne doesn't hold back.

Bobby’s a tough nut to crack. The majority of his dialogue consists of the straightforward “no” and “yes,” which doesn’t give Criss as much of an opportunity to shine as bright as his co-stars. If you’re used to his work from Glee, or most recently his mesmerizing performance as the enigmatic murderer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (the latter of which won him an Emmy), then it might be especially jarring to see Criss in a role that’s so restrained. Nevertheless, Criss brings a strong wide-eyed innocence to the impressionistic Bobby that keeps the audience on their toes. The opening scene, which features a nervous Bobby trying his best to bring the impatient Don up to speed on the nickel owner’s whereabouts, gives us the impression that Bobby isn't capable of handling too big a task. As the story unfolds, however, it becomes clear that we might’ve been underestimating the errand boy a bit too much.

American Buffalo is smartly staged at the Circle in the Square Theater. In addition to being one of the more intimate venues (it seats a modest 776), it has a similar layout to that of the Roman Colosseum. The raised audience surrounds the small stage on three sides, giving nearly every seat in the house its own set of benefits. Teach spends a lot of time strutting the stage as he observes, thinks, and interacts with objects, which gives people on all sides the feeling that they are in the shop, too. Scenic designer Scott Pask pulls off the impossible and captures the raw feel and history that’s baked into the junk shop. Old mismatched lamps hang from the store’s ceiling, right next to a rocking horse, upside-down chair, and tin Pepsi-Cola sign. The shop itself is cluttered in the best (and most meticulous) way possible; a vintage doll lazily rests next to a toaster that probably hasn’t worked in years, while an empty apple butter jar is perched next to a hastily stacked bookshelf and a random issue of Playboy. This is important to note, not only due to its beauty, but because of the key role these props play in the show’s second half.

The tension that simmers in Act 1 due to the trio’s ambition, faulty loyalty toward one another, and overall greed reaches its boiling point in Act 2. I won’t go into plot specifics, but I will say that the payoff for all the bubbling resentment and distrust is resolved (or released) during a carefully choreographed fight. Suddenly, all the valuables adorning the stage are no longer items for sale, but believable weapons. The stage that you thought was messy in Act 1 transforms into a chaotic battlefield as the men lose the tight grip they’ve had on their dreams for decades. The execution of Teach and Donny’s seething rage is as unpredictable as Bobby’s true intentions. To give you an idea of exactly how intense and nerve-wracking the fight scene was, at the end of the show, Rockwell asked the group toward the front row if they were hurt from the props that went rogue and flew into the audience. Fortunately, everyone was more than thrilled to be that close to the action.

This impressive three-hander will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish, and the committed performances by Rockwell, Fishburne, and Criss will linger long after their final bows. This intimate drama begs the question: Is the American dream exactly that…a dream?

Rating: A

American Buffalo is running through July 10th at the Circle in the Square Theater | Running time: 1 hour and 40 minutes.

