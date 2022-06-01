Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the first trailer and poster for the upcoming thriller/comedy film American Carnage, which will release in both theaters and on Digital and On Demand on July 15. The upcoming film from Julio Hallivis and Diego Hallivis, both of whom wrote the film, with Diego serving as the director, sees a governor sign an executive order to arrest the children of undocumented immigrants. The main character that the trailer follows is JP, played by Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who is among those arrested due to the order from the governor.

JP is offered a deal, however, where he can get his charges dropped by volunteering to provide care to the elderly at an eldercare facility. The trailer introduces many of the characters that took the same deal and will be joining JP in this facility, who include Jenna Ortega, Allen Maldonado, Bella Ortiz, and Eric Dane. The film teases that there is something else happening beneath the surface at the facility, with the ending of the trailer leaning into the more horrific side that the film will reveal.

The Hallivis Brothers have previously worked together on several other films, such as The Duel from 2011, which was Diego's feature film directorial debut, and 2017's science fiction thriller Curvature, with Julio serving as the producer on the films and Diego as the director on both projects. For American Carnage, Diego once again steps behind the camera as the director, though this is the first time the pair will also be penning the script for their movie. Other credits for the pair include being the producers on both 2019's The Trespassers and The Devil Below in 2021.

In addition to the cast mentioned above, American Carnage also stars Jorge Diaz, Yumarie Morales, Catherine McCafferty, and Brett Cullen. The film will have a runtime of 101 minutes and is being distributed by Saban Films. The film does not yet have a rating, though we can expect to be a hefty one, given the intensity of the trailer.

American Carnage is set to release both in theaters and Digital and On Demand on July 15. You can check out the new trailer above and the poster as well as the synopsis of the upcoming thriller/comedy film below.

After a governor issues an executive order to arrest the children of undocumented immigrants, the newly detained youth are offered an opportunity to have their charges dropped by volunteering to provide care to the elderly. Once inside the eldercare facility, the volunteers discover the governor and the facility’s supervisor have cooked up a horrifyingly depraved conspiracy that endangers the young and the old in this twisted thriller-comedy.

