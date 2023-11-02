The Big Picture The iconic Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles is hosting the Ultra Cinematheque 70: Hollywood festival from November 10 to 21, featuring rare 70mm presentations of classic films.

The festival will showcase pristine 70mm archival prints of movies like Lawrence of Arabia and 2001: A Space Odyssey, as well as exclusive screenings for members, including two 70mm print screenings of Aliens.

The festival is a cinephile's dream, curated by the American Cinematheque's programming team and offering a rich mix of timeless classics and contemporary masterpieces. Mark your calendars and sign up for tickets!

One of Los Angeles’s most revered film locations, the iconic Egyptian Theater, is all set to not only reclaim its place in Hollywood's illustrious history as it was announced earlier this year, but American Cinematheque has also announced to kick things off with a 70mm film festival titled Ultra Cinematheque 70: Hollywood from November 10 to 21. This festival will feature rare 70mm presentations of classic and popular films.

The American Cinematheque's programming for the Egyptian Theater is poised to be a cinephile's dream. It will kick off on November 10 and run through November 21. The festival will celebrate the magic of 70mm film with Playtime, as well as screenings of pristine 70mm archival prints of classics like Lawrence of Arabia and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Exclusive screenings for members, such as two 70mm print screenings of Aliens, will also be part of the lineup.

Grant Moninger, recently promoted to Artistic Director, will lead the dynamic film programming team. The team, known for curating over 1,400 screenings annually at the AC’s Aero and Los Feliz 3, will independently program Friday, Saturday, and Sunday features at the theater. The programming is expected to be a rich mix and will offer something for everyone — timeless classics, contemporary masterpieces, it will have it all.

Is There an Auction at the Egyptian Theater in LA?

Close

Yes, the American Cinematheque is offering movie lovers a chance to own a piece of history during the Ultra Cinematheque 70: Hollywood Fest. The theater’s original movie screen, autographed by top filmmakers and performers and encased in custom lucite frames, will be auctioned off on Charitybuzz starting November 9. The proceeds will support the non-profit’s mission of restoring classic film prints and archiving filmmaker discussions.

Earlier this year, both Netflix and American Cinematheque, in collaboration, had announced the theater’s return following an extensive three-year restoration with a special screening of David Fincher’s film, The Killer, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker, on November 9, 2023. It was also announced that Netflix will also premiere a documentary short film about the history of the Egyptian Theatre. It will feature interviews with notable industry figures, such as Guillermo Del Toro and Rian Johnson.

The Egyptian Theater holds a distinguished place in the annals of Hollywood history. Not only was it the venue for Hollywood’s first-ever movie premiere — Douglas Fairbanks’s Robin Hood — but it also marked several other significant beginnings. The theater has the distinction of being the first movie theater ever established in Hollywood. It also hosted the very first red carpet-event.

Those planning to attend the Ultra Cinematheque 70: Hollywood festival and the screening can mark their calendars starting November 9 through November 21. A detailed event calendar can be accessed on American Cinematheque’s official website. The festival is largely member-only so you will have to sign up first to purchase the tickets.

Click to Sign Up and Purchase the Tickets for Ultra Cinematheque 70: Hollywood