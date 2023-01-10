Today, at the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Michael Wright, head of MGM+ (formerly EPIX), unveiled a programming lineup and development slate for upcoming content ahead of its rebranding launch on January 15. Part of this slate included the scripted half-hour comedy series called American Classic, which was first announced back in February 2022 under the EPIX banner and is still in development following the rebrand.
The upcoming series does not have a release window as of yet but is set to star Kevin Kline as Richard Bean, a self-centered narcissist and Broadway star who, in the wake of a public meltdown, returns back to his hometown. When he does come home, he finds the town on the edge of economic ruin and, more importantly, the town theater has been turned into a dinner theater by his brother, played by Jon Tenney, and his brother's wife and his former lover. So, he decides to put on a show that will not only save the town but also his damaged career.
“It’s a new beginning for our service, as we introduce MGM+ and its distinctive brand promise to viewers on January 15. MGM+ will deliver on its iconic and beloved studio legacy, with cinematic, sophisticated, and transportive storytelling that audiences love,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We are growing our rich library of content, comprised of original television series and blockbuster films that celebrate the MGM brand.”
Who Else Is Currently Working on American Classic
In addition to starring in the series, Kline will also act as an executive producer on the project alongside Michael Hoffman, Bob Martin, Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, and Miriam Mintz. American Classic is being developed as a co-production between MGM+ Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.
American Classic will arrive in the future on MGM+. You can read the official description for the upcoming series down below.
'American Classic' is a half-hour comedy about a man desperately trying to save himself, his family, and his hometown in the only way he knows how—by putting on a show. Broadway star and notorious narcissist Richard Bean (Kevin Kline) suffers a spectacular public meltdown, and decides to return home to the family-run theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance. When he arrives, he's shocked to find that his brother (Jon Tenney), and his brother’s wife (who also happens to be his former lover), have turned his temple of art into a dinner theater—with the emphasis on dinner. To make matters worse, his hometown of Millersberg is teetering on the edge of economic disaster. Inspired, Richard vows to put on a show so great that it will save the theatre, the town, and, most importantly, his career. But with the family and town in chaos, the constant threat of financial ruin, and Richard’s enormous ego, will they even make it to opening night?