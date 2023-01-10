Today, at the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Michael Wright, head of MGM+ (formerly EPIX), unveiled a programming lineup and development slate for upcoming content ahead of its rebranding launch on January 15. Part of this slate included the scripted half-hour comedy series called American Classic, which was first announced back in February 2022 under the EPIX banner and is still in development following the rebrand.

The upcoming series does not have a release window as of yet but is set to star Kevin Kline as Richard Bean, a self-centered narcissist and Broadway star who, in the wake of a public meltdown, returns back to his hometown. When he does come home, he finds the town on the edge of economic ruin and, more importantly, the town theater has been turned into a dinner theater by his brother, played by Jon Tenney, and his brother's wife and his former lover. So, he decides to put on a show that will not only save the town but also his damaged career.

“It’s a new beginning for our service, as we introduce MGM+ and its distinctive brand promise to viewers on January 15. MGM+ will deliver on its iconic and beloved studio legacy, with cinematic, sophisticated, and transportive storytelling that audiences love,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We are growing our rich library of content, comprised of original television series and blockbuster films that celebrate the MGM brand.”

Who Else Is Currently Working on American Classic

In addition to starring in the series, Kline will also act as an executive producer on the project alongside Michael Hoffman, Bob Martin, Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, and Miriam Mintz. American Classic is being developed as a co-production between MGM+ Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

American Classic will arrive in the future on MGM+. You can read the official description for the upcoming series down below.